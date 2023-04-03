One online user calls the event removal ‘shameful’

In a Google help thread, several users were angry about the tech company’s removal of these important dates and holidays that are widely celebrated nationwide. One user said the platform is now used to “capitulate to fascism” and called the move “shameful.”

“These bootlickers have immediately shown us who they are. I thought I was the only one who noticed! Let’s spread the word! Google are Nazi sympathizers. Submitting ‘Feedback’ to the ether will accomplish nothing. Shout it out loud!” another user wrote on the help page.

“Grow a pair google. The ‘great’ orange leader doesn’t get to own facts or history,” a third user wrote.

According to Newsweek, Google donated $1 million to Trump’s 2025 inauguration, and its CEO, Sundar Pichai, attended the ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21.

Nearly a week later, Google announced on Jan. 27 that it was updating its maps system from the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America” by Trump’s executive order to rename it.