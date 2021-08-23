An HBCU men’s basketball team won a game on Wednesday night in the annual NCAA Tournament. A second-half comeback led the Grambling State University Tigers to an overtime victory over the Montana State University Bobcats in a “First Four” contest in Dayton, Ohio.

Jimel Cofer, who averages only 2.8 points for the season, led the Tigers, scoring 19 points in a history-making win.

“I just know my team has my back,” Cofer said. “Anybody on this team can get hot at any time. It was just my night.”

Jourdan Smith’s final shot in overtime sealed Grambling’s win, 86-81. Additionally, the Tigers advanced in the Midwest Region to play #1 seed Purdue University in Purdue’s home state of Indiana.

When asked about his team’s historic achievement, Grambling State head coach Donte’ Jackson called it “incredible.”

“It’s what March is made of, baby,” Jackson told the truTV broadcast. “You got to find a way to fight. Stay in the game and have one last run.”

HBCUs participate in the NCAA Tournament every year, partly because they belong to two athletic conferences: the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. According to News One, their chances of winning vary since they’re usually matched against one of the top four teams.

A recent increase in the field size of HBCUs has been brought about by the “First Four” — an expansion from the previous 64-team field to include 16-seed underdogs vying against each other, hence, Grambling vs. Montana State. The result is that HBCUs have been given more opportunities to win.

The last seven HBCU team wins in the NCAA Tournament occurred during the First Four, including Wednesday. Other HBCUs include Norfolk, Alcorn, Howard and others.