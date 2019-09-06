Yared Nuguse made his dream come true in Paris on Tuesday. The American runner, who missed out on the Tokyo Olympics due to injury, finally earned an Olympic medal with an epic performance in the 1500-meter race.

Nuguse, who appeared to be falling back during the race, found another gear in the final stretch and took home the bronze. The former Louisville state champion finished with a 3:27.80, the ninth fastest time in the history of the men’s 1500-meter race, per On3.

Indianapolis native Cole Hocker took gold, and they made history, making it the first time in 112 years two Americans medaled in the 1500 at the Olympics.