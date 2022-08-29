A gymnastics coach in Georgia is asking his community and the general public to help him raise the money needed to keep his training program going.

James Jones founded James Jones Gymnastics Academy, a USAG member club that competes on a national scale, in 2019 to boost fitness and emotional resilience among boys from “underserved” communities, according to the company’s website. The organization, located in the city of Jonesboro and serving boys ages 5 and up, is the only all-Black boys’ gym institution nationwide. Fundraising and sponsorship initiatives help cover sessions for those who are financially constrained.

“I started the academy to bring affordable gymnastics to an area that may not ordinarily be exposed to men’s gymnastics,” Jones wrote in a statement on the gym’s website. “I completed gymnastics coaches training with my local recreation center in 2019, and I am a certified gymnastics instructor with USA Gymnastics.”

The doors of Jones’ current building will close on August 1 due to his lease ending, along with the increased number of trainees.

“We have physically outgrown the space,” Jones said in a Fox 5 interview. “When we first moved in, most of the boys were small, and now they are teenagers and 6 feet and when they are working out they kick the ceiling.”

JONESBORO, Ga. – A Clayton County gymnastics coach says he's running out of time — and options — as he faces shutting down what he calls the only all-Black boys gymnastics club in the country. He needs to vacate his current gym location by August 1st. Jones says the academy has earned accolades in competitions across the country, but a zoning fight with Clayton County threatens the gym's future. A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands to help find a new facility.

“We aren’t closing because we can’t afford it,” he added. “We aren’t closing because there’s not an interest. We are closing because our county’s zone ordinances are so strict they won’t allow us to move anywhere else.”

Jones also shared that he opened the gym because young athletes in the area have very few local gymnastics alternatives.

“The city of College Park owns and operates a state-of-the-art gymnastics program, but they will not let boys compete, so I took my own money and opened this gym,” he said.

Jones also noted that Clayton County rejected his request to relocate: “When I submitted my zoning request, it was denied,” he said. “It said it was industrial use and construction. However, next to the building is a gym. It’s a basketball, pickleball and tennis gym.”

How you can help

Jones created a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $30,000 so far out of its $35,000 goal: “The buildings the county will approve are too small, very run down and in need of serious repair, or would have to be renovated to accommodate gymnastics,” the page reads. “We’re asking if you can help us relocate to south Fulton County, which is close to our area. We’ve found a building that is suitable for gymnastics. This building would be more expensive to secure because it’s closer to the city of Atlanta where commercial rental rates are more expensive.”

“Tuition is income based and many of the boys train for free if their families can’t afford the tuition,” the page continued. “Our goal is to get more black boys into competitive gymnastics and many of the boys travel to compete even if their families can’t afford the uniforms, competition fees, or hotel stay. So if our gym closes down, the boys in our area would lose out on a great service and experience.”

In his interview with FOX5, Jones expressed how heartbroken he’d feel if he had no choice but to shut down his academy for good.

“This gym means everything to me,” he said while fighting back tears. “I wanted to do gymnastics as a kid and my family couldn’t afford it, and we would drive by the gym and I would see other kids doing gymnastics and I said one day I want to do that.”