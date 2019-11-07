Former President Donald Trump‘s claims against Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, which he shared during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, have had detrimental effects on the community and city. The 78-year-old’s now-viral comments have not just inspired national conversations about race, immigration and the economy but also made many Haitians in the area fear for their lives.

A man carries an AI-generated image of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump carrying cats away from Haitian immigrants, a reference to falsehoods spread about Springfield, Ohio, during a campaign rally for Trump at the Tucson Music Hall in Tucson, Arizona | Photo by Rebecca NOBLE / AFP via Getty Images

What Haitian families in Springfield are going through

According to The Haitian Times, many Haitians feel under threat. Some families are keeping their children home from school. Those who allowed theirs to go did so with emotional implications.

“She [my niece] was scared, but I told her to go, that God would protect,” a Haitian resident of Springfield told the outlet. She requested her name not be shared out of fear of retaliation.

Made my weekday @todayshow debut reporting from Springfield, Ohio about Haitian immigrants, speaking the language—Haitian Creole —that my grandma gifted me, & chronicling the struggles of people who fled insecurity in Haiti & again feel unsafe in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/OIvPj47Zqu — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 12, 2024

The woman, who’s lived in Springfield for six years, continued, “We’re all victims this morning.” She added, “They’re attacking us in every way.”

The woman shared that her cars have been vandalized twice in the middle of the night. One morning, she woke up to broken car windows. On another, acid had been thrown on the vehicle. The woman was forced to add cameras to her driveway. She tried reporting the incidents to the police with no success.

“I’m going to have to move because this area is no longer good for me,” she said. “I can’t even leave my house to go to Walmart. I’m anxious and scared.”

Local community activist S.P., also opting for privacy in fear of putting themselves in danger, said many feel as afraid as the woman does.

“People are very afraid for their lives,” they said. “Many families are starting to think of leaving Springfield after last night and some kids aren’t even going to school because of fear of being attacked.”

John Legend, who is from Springfield, also spoke out.

John Legend, a native of Springfield, Ohio, discusses the influx of Haitian immigrants, the spread of misinformation and disinformation about them, and recent attacks by Trump and his allies. pic.twitter.com/xuWOjowCKe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 12, 2024

Aidan Clark’s 2023 death

As Blavity reported, Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance have not just used pet consumption as a means to attack Springfield’s Haitian community. The death of 11-year-old Aidan Clark, who was killed in a car accident by a Haitian immigrant, has also been a tactic to further their claims.

Here is the video in its entirety of Nathan Clark begging Donald Trump & JD Vance to stop using son as political tool — along with the full written transcript. Pass it on.



"You know, I wish that my son, Aidan Clark was killed by a 60 year old white man. I bet you never thought… pic.twitter.com/5uwYs4X2Us — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) September 11, 2024

Aidan’s family has asked them to stop using his death as a means of forwarding their message.

“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” Nathan Clark said at a recent Springfield City Commission, as The Springfield News-Sun reported. “I bet you never thought anyone would say something so blunt, but if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone,”Clark told the city hall forum. “The last thing that we need is to have the worst day of our lives violently and constantly shoved in our faces, but even that’s not good enough for them. They take it one step further. They make it seem that our wonderful Aiden appreciates your hate, that we should follow their hate.”

Bomb threats to Springfield office buildings

On Thursday, several buildings in the area were closed after a bomb threat. The Springfield News-Sun reported that City Hall, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Springfield Driver’s Exam Station, the Ohio License Bureau on the south side, Springfield Academy of Excellence and Fulton Elementary School were all named in the threat. The buildings were later cleared using explosive-detecting canines.

“I would like to stress that we are deeply committed to the safety of our entire community,” Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said during a press conference Thursday afternoon. “Safety is a shared responsibility and it takes all of us; I encourage the public, if you see something, say something.”

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue has not shared the threat’s particulars, but he did note it came from someone claiming to be from Springfield, and it mentioned being frustrated with the Haitian community fiasco.

How the Haitian community has helped Springfield grow

Reuters reported that as many as 15,000 Haitian immigrants have moved to Springfield, ending a decades-long rapid decline in the city’s population. Springfield, which now has a population of 58,000, is seeing positive shifts in its economy. Contrary to Trump and Vance’s arguments, the city’s population changes haven’t resulted in a general rise in violent or property crime. Wages didn’t collapse, and job openings have increased amid the city’s growth.

Housing, especially rent pricing, has always been an issue in Springfield. However, Reuters’ findings note that the problem is improving. Rents this year have risen at a 3.2% pace, a significant improvement from the 14.6% annualized pace the city saw in May 2022 through the end of 2023.