Harris used much of her speaking time to reiterate previous stances on issues such as the economy, abortion rights and foreign policy concerning Ukraine and Israel while painting the election as a choice between going backward with Trump or forward with her. She condemned Trump as “extreme” and divisive, reminding the audience of his many felony convictions and criminal cases and his 2020 election loss.

“Donald Trump was fired by 81,000,000 people,” Harris declared, “and clearly he is having a very difficult time processing that.”

Vice President Harris: “Donald Trump was fired by 81,000,000 people…and clearly he is having a very difficult time processing that." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VlWxErweFX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2024

In one moment that has gone viral, Harris paused and appeared to stop herself from saying what she really wanted to call Trump.

@Lizzs_Lockeroom moment of the debate lol. The Black urge was strong. pic.twitter.com/wtWSxggUCi — VP Harris Dramatic Pause Interpretor (@realfidelche) September 11, 2024

While defending her record with the current administration, Harris also differentiated herself from President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris weeks after his poor debate performance. Harris reminded Trump, “You’re not running against Joe Biden; you’re running against me.”