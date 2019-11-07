Halle Bailey has been granted a restraining order by a Los Angeles judge against her ex-boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG, following several alleged violent incidents, including one that happened in front of their 1-year-old son, Halo.

The rapper must now stay 100 yards away from her, Complex reported.

Here’s everything Bailey is accusing the rapper of and his response to the order.

Court documents detail several instances of alleged physical and verbal abuse

Bailey and the rapper, whose real name is Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., were together from 2022 and broke up in October. According to court documents, there have been “multiple acts of physical violence” since their split, The Independent reported.

“Throughout our relationship,” Bailey notes in the documents, “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

The court documents detail the allegedly violent incidents, including one in January where things got heated as the former couple was working out a visitation schedule for their young son at Bailey’s home, Complex reported.

Bailey was putting Halo into his car seat when Granberry got upset and asked her to get out of his car. He called her a “b***h” multiple times in the process, The Independent reported.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey said in the documents. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Daryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Photos of Bailey’s chipped tooth and bruises on her arms were included in the documents.

According to TMZ, Bailey was in pain and crying, and even though the physical fighting stopped, she was still unsure about Halo’s safety. She stayed in Granberry’s car and rode with him and the young boy to the rapper’s house. Bailey claims she told Granberry’s family what happened, and after they assured her that they’d take care of Halo, she left the home “hysterical.”

A few days later, Granberry returned to Bailey’s home. Bailey told the rapper that she and Halo were sick, and she wasn’t comfortable with the young boy leaving the house. Bailey claims that Granberry became verbally abusive, smashed her Ring camera, and took off with Bailey’s phone.

Granberry allegedly drove off, threw her phone out of the window, and yelled, “Go get it b***h.” Bailey claimed that’s when she decided to file a police report. She also noted in the documents that she has the Ring camera footage that will corroborate her story.

DDG took to social media around that time and claimed Bailey was keeping Halo from him and hadn’t seen their son in months.

Halle Bailey claims the rapper broke into her house in March and made Brent Faiyaz accusations

Court documents also recount a March incident during which Granberry went to Bailey’s home without her permission when the singer was not there. The rapper allegedly went to her bedroom and texted her a picture of her empty bedroom.

“Now I know what you’ve been on, lol,” he wrote with the image.

Bailey was pushed over the edge more recently when, while on vacation with Halo and her sister Chloe Bailey in St. Lucia, Granberry texted her several social media posts that claimed she was on the getaway with singer Brent Faiyaz.

Bailey responded and shut down the accusation.

“Not with any man out here. I wouldn’t do that, I have Halo … please let me enjoy my Mother’s Day in peace. I hope you are okay and feel better soon,” she wrote.

Halle Bailey is asking that DDG stop villainizing her on social media

In addition to staying away from her and Halo, Bailey asked the judge to stop Granberry from villainizing her on social media, The Independent reported.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad-mouthing me to his several millions of fans,” she said in the documents. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”

The judge granted the order and is allowing Bailey to take Halo to Italy for two months as the singer shoots a movie there, TMZ reported. Granberry has also been ordered not to have any weapons in his possession.

DDG appeared to find out about the order during a livestream

According to Complex, Granberry found out about the order during a livestream with Adin Ross on Tuesday. In a clip of the livestream, the rapper appears confused as Ross calls Bailey’s claims “fake allegations.”

A hearing has been scheduled for June 6, and the judge will have the option to extend the order for up to five years, The Independent reported.