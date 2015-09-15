Halle Bailey recently teased her upcoming film project, which involves Pharrell and was filmed around his hometown.

The singer and actress recently spoke to Blavity and Blavity’s Shadow and Act as she’s partnering with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase to launch the Bold Chat Court contest. The contest will give 5 million Marriott Bonvoy® points to 10 travelers who can finally move their vacation plans outside of the group chat.

Halle Bailey on filming Atlantis in Virginia

Bailey is set to star in Atlantis, which is directed by Michael Gondry and produced by Pharrell.

The Universal Pictures film is described as “an extraordinary musical expedition into the summer of 1977 and the Virginia Beach neighborhood inspired by the Atlantis Apartments of Williams’ childhood.” She is set to star in the film alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr., and the cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Missy Elliott, Anderson .Paak and more. The film is set to be released in May 2025.

“We shot some in Virginia Beach, but most of it was based in Richmond, Virginia,” Bailey told us of the filming locations. “So, it was really cool. I had never been there before, and it was really nice to go live there and [have] just a quiet little place after you’re so used to the hustle and bustle of LA and Hollywood. It’s nice to go out there and just be zen and quiet.”

Bailey wants to help you get out of the group chat

On the Bold Chat Court contest (which is open until Oct. 30), Bailey explained, “I’m so excited to partner [with them] because I think we all can relate to being in a group chat and speaking about, ‘OK, [these] are our vacation days,’ and then seeing how it falls through, or people flake, or it never happens. 500,000 points is a really big deal because it’s going to help you get to wherever you want to go. All you have to do is just state your case to get your group trips out of the group chat. Just tell me where you want to go, how long it’s been taking to try to get this show on the road and and enter for a chance to win. It’s going to be so fun.”

Travel memories and going places with her son, Halo

“I love traveling and it’s such a passion of mine, and I feel so grateful that my job has led me to see all these really beautiful places in the world,” she said when speaking about her travel experience and goals. “I have so many favorite places, but I would say my number one would be the Maldives. I want to go back so bad. I hear so many great things about Bali. I really want to go to Africa [too]. Just all over the world.”

Photo: Reid Collins

She also talked about traveling with her son, Halo, and him being able to experience so much of the world already.

“I have so many memorable family trips,” she explained. “We just went on one to Mexico, which was so special. It was so much fun. I had the best time, but it’s so nice because now that I have my baby, it’s like I get to see him see the world for the first time, so it’s so cool. And I went to St. Lucia for my birthday, and I think he was around three months, so he didn’t really know what was going on, but he was just looking around [laughs]. And now though, when we take him places, because he’s eight months now, he’s full on experiencing the place and it’s like you could tell when he really likes something and when he doesn’t. So it’s really special to see.”

She also talked about her recent new music as well as what is on the horizon for Chloe x Halle.

“I’ve felt so grateful to be able to release some music recently. I just released my song ‘Because I Love You,’ [and] there’s so much coming up with my sister. I always love making music with her. She’s still my favorite music partner, and we have so much more coming out together, as well as separately. Her album that just came out, which is so beautiful [and] everybody needs to be listening to [it]. We’re just living life. We’re so happy right now and just grateful to be doing what we love.”