Bailey and Smith were both dressed by the fashion house for the occasion. They wore looks from the new ready-to-wear presentation. Bailey wore a black halterneck minidress, with the brand’s stitched logo and red, white and black detail along the neckline. She accessorized her outfit with a crescent-shaped handbag and square-toe sandals.

Smith was photographed wearing a red, white and black horizontal tube top, high-waisted trousers and black knee-high boots.