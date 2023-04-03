The stars are out for Paris Fashion Week. Halle Bailey and Willow Smith were seated next to each other at the Fall/Winter 2024 Off-White show on Thursday. The duo was seen talking, watching the runway and dancing to Destiny’s Child’s 2002 hit single, “Bootylicious.”
Bailey and Smith were both dressed by the fashion house for the occasion. They wore looks from the new ready-to-wear presentation. Bailey wore a black halterneck minidress, with the brand’s stitched logo and red, white and black detail along the neckline. She accessorized her outfit with a crescent-shaped handbag and square-toe sandals.
Smith was photographed wearing a red, white and black horizontal tube top, high-waisted trousers and black knee-high boots.
The collection was titled “Black by Popular Demand” and was inspired by “Africanness, Americanness, sports and showbiz glitz.”
“Off-White is Black and was founded by an African American genius, and African American culture and American culture is so loud and has such a big presence globally,” Ib Kamara, Off-White’s creative director told WWD. “For us, to come back and show it’s important that legacy lives on.”
Other celebrities in attendance included Serena Williams, Tierra Whack and Tyga.