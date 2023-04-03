Halle Bailey has returned to music after taking the movie world by storm with her appearances in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple.
Coming back with a new single, “In Your Hands,” she previewed a brief track snippet during the behind-the-scenes footage for her cover photoshoot with Essence magazine.
“You guys have asked for it, so I’ll gladly give it to you,” Bailey wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this month.
On Friday, she released the song and its accompanying music video.
you guys have asked for it, so i’ll gladly give it to you ✨in your hands 3/15 💔
presave now https://t.co/qaoNebtnOT pic.twitter.com/Gr2Wy6XTvx
— Halle (@HalleBailey) March 6, 2024
In a serene and ethereal fashion, which is not foreign to Bailey, “In Your Hands” is a sentimental ballad of honesty and vulnerability.
“Whenever you’re down and sufferin’, I promise that I’ll be your only friend/ ‘Cause I know that the demons comin’ again, and we will never, ever let ’em in,” Bailey sings on the hook. “In your hands, in your hands, the world is yours!”
In conjunction with the massive success of her music and film career, Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, welcomed their first child, a son named Halo, last year.
“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣❤️” Bailey wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of the newborn’s hand wearing a gold bracelet inscribed with his name.
View this post on Instagram