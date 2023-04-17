Ahead of Halsey‘s fifth studio album, the 29-year-old mother is getting candid about a secret health battle that she’s been going through. The revelation came via an Instagram post, where she wrote, “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”
Though she didn’t specifically name the illness itself, as NBC News reported, she tagged Lupus Research Alliance, “a nonprofit funding lupus research”and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, “a nonprofit funding blood cancer research.”
View this post on Instagram
Halsey’s Instagram post included a video clip showing her massaging her legs while resting on a couch.
“I feel like an old lady. I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick,” she’s heard saying in the clip. “I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick, and I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy, and I’m just going to get to redo my twenties in my thirties.”
Her announcement coincides with the release of her latest song, “The End,” which details her health struggles.
“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick/ Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks/ And then they lay it on me/ And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain,” she sings.
Throughout the years, Halsey has been very open about her endometriosis diagnosis.
“There were times when I was bleeding through my clothes or I was sick and it got to the point where I had to look at everyone around me and be like, ‘You know what? that is something that is a reality for me and you need to suck it up and deal,” she told Us Weekly in 2018.
Halsey also has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.