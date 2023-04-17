Ahead of Halsey‘s fifth studio album, the 29-year-old mother is getting candid about a secret health battle that she’s been going through. The revelation came via an Instagram post, where she wrote, “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”

Though she didn’t specifically name the illness itself, as NBC News reported, she tagged Lupus Research Alliance, “a nonprofit funding lupus research”and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, “a nonprofit funding blood cancer research.”