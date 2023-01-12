Halsey, Moses Sumney and Giancarlo Esposito take part in the wild and murderous world of MAXXXINE, the latest film from the X world written and directed by Ti West. The film will end the trilogy that includes 2022’s X and Pearl.

Headlining Mia Goth, MAXXXINE follows an aspiring actress and exotic film star who wants to make it big in time of excess, the 1980s. According to the synopsis:

“In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.”

A lot about the characters in the film is being kept under wraps, but the trailer below gives a first glimpse at the type of mayhem in store for the characters in this film.

MAXXXINE also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins and Kevin Bacon. The film will come to theaters July 5.

Esposito has several other projects lined up for him this year, including Netflix series The Gentlemen and The Residence, the latter of which he is taking over a role originally played by the late Andre Braugher. He is also set to star in AMC’s upcoming series The Driver.