Several HBCUs have reported either increased or record enrollments for the new school year following the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling to reverse affirmative action and prevent colleges from using race in determining admissions. T

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, several predominantly white institutions have experienced a decline in diversity. At the same time, HBCUs have benefitted, according to WAVY.

Angela Nixon Boyd, Hampton University assistant vice president of enrollment and dean of admission, told the outlet, “We are expecting a class of about 1,200 new students.” She continued, “And so we are very excited about that. Our undergraduate population is about 3,600. Our overall population is probably nearing 4,000 this year.”

Boyd added Black students are looking for an environment where they feel represented.

“I think that many students recognize that this ruling impacted them personally,” she shared. “And so they, again, want to be in an environment where they feel welcomed, feel safe, and that they feel that they will have an opportunity for success.”

Fayetteville State University is another HBCU experiencing growth. ABC 11 WTVD reported the school enrolled a record number of students for the third consecutive year, with over 7,000.

Pamela Baldwin, FSU’s associate vice chancellor for student success and enrollment management, is proud of the university’s recruitment efforts.

“We have been marketing and recruiting in a way that explains to our prospects what we have to offer–whether it’s through degree programs, support through our students’ success opportunities, as well as opportunities for free summer school or free laptops,” Baldwin said.

According to WAVY, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said HBCU enrollment rose 4% this fall.

Bethune-Cookman University recently announced its enrollment for fall 2024 had reached 3,123 students, one of its largest ever, and a 24.13% increase over fall 2023 of 2,516.

“This year’s enrollment growth is a testament to the quality of our academic programs and the dedication and collaboration of our faculty and staff. We look forward to an outstanding academic year,” acting President William Berry commented.