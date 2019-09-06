A Georgia woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after allegedly killing her boyfriend. According to FOX54, police said Hannah Cobb, who is white, and her boyfriend Telvin Osborne, who is Black, were both under the influence when they returned home from a night out and got into a fight.
Cobb told police that she checked her firearm after coming back home as she does every night, but she accidentally triggered the weapon and struck Osborne in the chest. Police found Osborne in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said Cobb is cooperating with investigators. According to WRDW, audio from Cobb’s 911 call revealed that told the dispatcher she was cleaning her gun when it went off.
“I didn’t mean to ma’am. It was an accident,” Cobb is heard saying in the audio, per WRDW. “We were checking the chamber of my gun and it accidentally went off. I’m so sorry. Oh my god, I don’t know what to do.”
However, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams told a different story at a Tuesday news conference.
“At no point during the investigation was there any information about a person cleaning a weapon,” Williams told reporters, per WRDW.
The sheriff said the shooting is not classified as accidental. He also said police have confirmed that the couple had an altercation that night at their home in Keysville, Georgia. Cobb is now booked in a jail in Burke County.