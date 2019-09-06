Cobb told police that she checked her firearm after coming back home as she does every night, but she accidentally triggered the weapon and struck Osborne in the chest. Police found Osborne in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Cobb is cooperating with investigators. According to WRDW, audio from Cobb’s 911 call revealed that told the dispatcher she was cleaning her gun when it went off.

“I didn’t mean to ma’am. It was an accident,” Cobb is heard saying in the audio, per WRDW. “We were checking the chamber of my gun and it accidentally went off. I’m so sorry. Oh my god, I don’t know what to do.”