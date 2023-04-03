A college professor was found dead and a school coach is still missing after an empty boat was found on Lake Oconee in Georgia earlier this month. The couple was identified as Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Gary Jones, according to People.
Wilson’s body was found after a search team used sonar equipment. They are still looking for Jones, and WSB-TV stated earlier this week that “one diver said the weather is ideal for searching but it could be weeks or months before anyone finds Jones.”
“The problem here is with the amount of timber in this lake. When the Corp flooded this lake – they left most of the timber standing,” said Laurence Walker with the United Cajun Army to WSB-TV. “So, you can imagine someone drowns and they go down in that environment, the chances of getting hung on what’s left of a tree is just a very tough situation for search and recovery.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that “Jones and Wilson may have been planning to go to a waterfront restaurant the day they were last seen in the boat. But the metro Atlanta couple didn’t make it to dinner.”
Meanwhile, WHAS noted that “the sheriff said air found in Joycelyn Wilson’s lungs kept her body afloat in the lake.”
The two boaters who went missing on Lake Oconee have been identified as Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, a Spelman instructor, and Gary Jones, a Westminster coach. Wilson’s body was found Sunday. Crews are still searching for Jones.
Volunteers were back at Lake Oconee today looking for Gary Jones, the Atlanta educator who was last seen on a boat with his fiancé, Joycelyn Wilson, on 2/8. Today, one of the searchers took FOX5Atlanta out to show us what they're dealing with.
Wilson was a professor at Spelman since 2007. She served as a senior instructor for the Department of Mathematics. Wilson was also a co-principal investigator and program director for the Mathematics Research and Mentoring Program.
“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of a highly respected member of the Spelman College community,” school officials said in a statement, WAGA reported, according to People.
“Wilson loves that she is able to impact women of color in various ways at Spelman College and beyond, in particular in the field of mathematics,” her biography indicates.
Jones served as a coach for varsity girls and boys track and field at Westminster, a private Christian school.
“Our entire community is praying for his safe return and for his family during this difficult moment,” school officials said in a statement, WAGA and WGXA reported, according to People.
Jones and Wilson both attended Clark Atlanta University. They had reconnected and had gotten engaged.
Wilson’s funeral was scheduled for Thursday morning, per WSB-TV.