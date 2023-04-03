Wilson’s body was found after a search team used sonar equipment. They are still looking for Jones, and WSB-TV stated earlier this week that “one diver said the weather is ideal for searching but it could be weeks or months before anyone finds Jones.”

“The problem here is with the amount of timber in this lake. When the Corp flooded this lake – they left most of the timber standing,” said Laurence Walker with the United Cajun Army to WSB-TV. “So, you can imagine someone drowns and they go down in that environment, the chances of getting hung on what’s left of a tree is just a very tough situation for search and recovery.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that “Jones and Wilson may have been planning to go to a waterfront restaurant the day they were last seen in the boat. But the metro Atlanta couple didn’t make it to dinner.”

Meanwhile, WHAS noted that “the sheriff said air found in Joycelyn Wilson’s lungs kept her body afloat in the lake.”

