In November, seemingly overnight, Hannah Kobayashi’s story shocked the world and sparked major controversy. The native Hawaiian woman was reported missing at the time. While she’s since returned safe and sound after being found in Mexico, life will surely never be the same. After months of silence, Kobayashi recently spoke out about her feelings and healing process, reflecting on “loss” in light of her father’s passing, among other things.

As E! News notes, Kobayashi has since deleted her emotional Instagram post. Still, that doesn’t mean those who tuned in before it disappeared aren’t left with more questions than answers. Among the conspiracy theories surrounding the 31-year-old’s disappearance are rumors about a green card application, which has only added fuel to the fire. While the world waits for details on this voluntary missing persons case, there is a lot of speculation going on. Here’s what we know about the Hannah Kobayashi story so far.

Who is Hannah Kobayashi?

Hannah Kobayashi is a photographer living in Hawaii who made headlines for her disappearance in November 2024. According to People, after leaving Maui, on Nov. 8, 2024, the islander was expected to make it to her connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York City. Unfortunately, Kobayashi did not make it on the plane, resulting in concern amongst her loved ones. Another concerning factor that contributed to their panic was the fact that her phone had been left behind at the Los Angeles International Airport.

On Nov. 11, the Kobayashi family reported Hannah as missing. Afterward, they sparked a nationwide spotlight on her case, fearing she had fallen victim to dangerous circumstances. She became the focus of an intense month-long search, but no one could have guessed what would happen next. As it turns out, Kobayashi was alive and well; she had just been seemingly off the radar purposely.

On Dec. 11, she was found unharmed and alone in Mexico, per People. This discovery marked the beginning of the controversy surrounding her disappearance. Although the Kobayashi family released a statement via an attorney expressing, “We are incredibly relieved and grateul that Hannah has been found safe”, there still were many questions left unanswered. Days after the ambiguous news of her discovery had been released, she reportedly returned to the United States.

What happened to her dad, Ryan Kobayashi?

One of the most heartbreaking occurrences surrounding Hannah’s missing person’s case is the loss of her father. Ryan Kobayashi. He was 58 years old and leading the charge on the front lines, searching for his daughter, even traveling to Los Angeles to look for her himself. Tragically, at the height of the investigation, Ryan died. According to E! News, he was found deceased in an LAX parking lot.

After the medical examiner investigated, it was reported that the Kobayashi patriarch had jumped off a parking structure and committed suicide. He was discoverd on Nov. 24, just a short while after his daughter was reported missing. At the time of Ryan’s passing, Hannah had not been found, leaving her family to deal with even more grief.

Per E! News, they released a public statement, sharing that, “After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably.” This devastating news, along with Hannah’s life seemingly hanging in the balance, was an overwhelming circumstance, to say the least.

A recent video from Hannah reflects on her initial disappearance

After being discovered in Mexico and learning of her father’s death, Hannah Kobayashi remained relatively quiet about the whole ordeal until this week. In a since-deleted video on Instagram, the photographer shared a message for both her supporters and critics. “I just want to say how grateful I am for everyone, every single person who dedicated time and energy into looking for me,” she said in the brief clip.

More recently Kobayashi has posted a rather ambiguous Instagram post which makes reference to her past. On May 3, she shared a black and white photo of trees with the caption, “For all that I have yet to say, the love in my heart remains the same, for every being that exists and those to come.” She continued, “To go deep within and bear witness to your unwaivering resilience is a true remembrance. More powerful than you could ever imagine. Rise up against tyranny, rise up against hate, overcome fear and nothing will ever stop you from becoming that in which you are destined.”

While this vague and whimsical post may have some followers questioning Hannah’s state of mind, there is more. In the comments of her social media pages, followers are asking Kobayashi questions about missing her father’s funeral. She has yet to unveil the details of her relationship with Ryan, but continues to make references to her healing and casting away hate while gradually opening up.

Addressing rumors of a green card scam

According to NBC News, there’s been speculation regarding whether Hannah Kobayashi could have been involved in a green card marriage scam. There was an FBI investigation into the matter in 2024, due to the bizarre circumstances of her missing person’s case. It’s also worth noting that Kobayashi’s mother found immigration documents in her daughter’s Hawaii home. During the time she was missing, it was uncovered that she was accompanied by an unidentified man in downtown Los Angeles.

As confirmed in an X (formerly Twitter) post by the family’s attorney, the Kobayashi family was just as confused about her disappearance as the public was. “We want to stress that the family has not publicly announced any information regarding an alleged marriage because we did not have the facts or the necessary documents to verify,” Sara Azari wrote on Dec. 4. Since the investigation, no evidence has been confirmed that indicates Hannah indeed did get involved with a marriage scam.

Frequently Asked Questions

What ethnicity is Hannah Kobayashi?

Hannah Kobayashi is a native Hawaiian, which means she has Polynesian roots.

What is Hannah Kobayashi’s career?

She is a photographer by trade, but works worldwide, so travel is a regular part of her career.