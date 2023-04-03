Alabama A&M University is making history after it announced a woman will be the Bulldogs’ play-by-play announcer for the very first time. Not only will Thai Floyd be the first woman to hold the position in the school’s history, but it is also believed that she will be the first at an HBCU. She will start her new role as Alabama A&M opens the 2025 football season on August 30.

Thai Floyd is a seasoned sports journalist

After graduating from Florida A&M University, Floyd worked for several broadcast news outlets. She has covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia, HBCU Legends, ESPN+ and more, according to WAFF. Floyd has also served as a digital reporter for FBS bowl games and the Celebration Bowl. Prior to landing this full-time role at Alabama A&M, she worked for the university’s digital media team.

Floyd also grew up in a sports environment as her father, William Floyd, won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers and went on to work as a broadcaster.

“I grew up watching my dad work as a broadcaster after he retired from the NFL, so I’ve been around the game and the business my whole life,” Floyd told Athlon Sports. “I’d love to call college football on TV one day — that’s definitely the goal. Just staying focused, learning, and trusting the process.”

Thai Floyd will be one of the rare women announcers in the country

Floyd’s new role will be breaking barriers in the field as the number of women to be play-by-play announcers is around 9%, according to a survey conducted by Zippia and as reported by Athlon Sports.

In 1987, Gayle Sierens became the first woman in history to call play-by-play of an NFL game, according to NBC Sports. It was decades later that a woman would take on the role for the second time. Beth Mowins called an NFL game in 2017 and was the first woman to do so for a nationally televised game.

“Honestly, it feels bigger than me,” Floyd said. “Having a seat at the table means making space for every Black woman who’s ever been overlooked or told she didn’t belong in this industry. I’m just blessed to be walking in purpose and hoping my journey reminds the next Black woman that we’re not here to fit in — we’re here to take up space and change the game.”

“I’m walking in with a lot of faith, a lot of pride, and a heart to serve this next generation coming behind me,” she added.