Tennessee State University has delayed the start of its men’s ice hockey season. It was expected to be the inaugural season of the program and a first team of its kind at an HBCU.

The season was expected to kick off during the 2025-26 season but was delayed, an anonymous source told The Tennessean. The team is now looking to make its debut in 2026-27.

TSU’s inaugural ice hockey season is being delayed

TSU announced it was opening the program in June 2023. The following year, it announced the appointment of head coach Duanté Abercrombie to the men’s ice hockey team.

“Duanté Abercrombie’s appointment as TSU’s head coach of hockey is a testament to our dedication to breaking barriers,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a 2024 press release. “We recognize the profound significance of bringing hockey to an HBCU and providing our students with unparalleled opportunities that will enrich their college experience. This bold move builds upon the TSU legacy that we had envisioned for the institution as a comprehensive university offering a wide range of academic and extracurricular programs, with a continued commitment to excellence.”

At the time, Glover also mentioned wanting to expand the athletic offering at TSU to include baseball, women’s soccer, as well as women’s swimming and diving between 2025 and 2028.

As of now, no official schedule nor roster has been posted on the team’s website.

Why did TSU delay the start of its inaugural ice hockey season?

An anonymous source told The Tennessean that the reason for the delay is that the team did not meet its fundraising goal for the 2025-26 season. No clear plan regarding practice facilities and TSU’s financial situation have also contributed to the delay.

After taking office in December 2024, Interim President Dwyane Tucker said TSU would run out of money in the spring if no changes were made. He presented a five-year plan to state leaders in February, which resulted in a $96 million deal. It is unclear if the funds are being distributed towards the institution’s athletics programs.