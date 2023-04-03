“There is not a lot I can say about the independent report and its findings, but I am grateful to the Board of Curators for their faith in me and their vote of confidence,” Moseley said in a statement released Thursday. “The Board advised me of the report’s findings a week ago, and I’ve had time to reflect and to discuss my future and that of the University with my family and members of the Lincoln University community. I care deeply for this University, its mission, our students, staff and faculty and I look forward to returning from administrative leave to resume my duties as President.”

Moseley had volunteered to be placed on leave as the HBCU’s Board of Curators opened an investigation into the matter.