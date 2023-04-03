Lincoln University of Missouri‘s President was reinstated after an investigation found “no claims of bullying” after an administrator’s death by suicide earlier this year. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey, a university alum and the vice president of student affairs, died on Jan. 8. She accused President John Moseley of bullying, harassment and discrimination in a letter, according to ABC News.
“There is not a lot I can say about the independent report and its findings, but I am grateful to the Board of Curators for their faith in me and their vote of confidence,” Moseley said in a statement released Thursday. “The Board advised me of the report’s findings a week ago, and I’ve had time to reflect and to discuss my future and that of the University with my family and members of the Lincoln University community. I care deeply for this University, its mission, our students, staff and faculty and I look forward to returning from administrative leave to resume my duties as President.”
Moseley had volunteered to be placed on leave as the HBCU’s Board of Curators opened an investigation into the matter.
Candia-Bailey wrote in her letter that she experienced months of harassment, bullying and differential treatment from her white colleagues while working under Moseley. She had started working at the institution in May 2023 and received a termination letter on Jan. 3. The letter cited the reasons for her termination, such as insubordination in allowing an ineligible student to work, allowing ineligible students to obtain a discounted housing rate and non adherence to confidentiality requirements in a grievance matter filed by two of her subordinates.
“I couldn’t even finish the meeting because you didn’t hear me. I left in tears,” Candia-Bailey wrote about a meeting she had with Moseley. “You intentionally harassed and bullied me and got satisfaction from sitting back to determine how you would ensure I failed as an employee and proud alumna.”
Students and alumni called for Moseley’s resignation following Candia-Bailey’s death. They also listed demands concerning student involvement and advocacy for personnel issues.
The investigation was led by attorney Ron Norwood at Lewis Rice LLC, a member of the governing board and a past board president at an HBCU.
The investigation found that claims of bullying were “unsubstantiated.”
“No witnesses reported that they had ever witnessed President Moseley engage in bullying – and all denied having ever personally felt bullied by President Moseley,” a statement by the Board of Curators indicated.
Some former students are now calling for a separate investigation.
“Her last words to us, when we asked her ‘how can we help’ she said, ‘pray for me, I love you all and do not let them sweep this under the rug.’ We are going to make sure that other Black females do not have to suffer things that they have endured,” Nell Cheatham, Lincoln University attendee, told ABC News.