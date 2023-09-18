Heart disease is a serious health condition that affects millions of people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s the leading cause of death for all genders and most racial and ethnic groups. It is the leading cause of death in the United States, and Black men are at the highest risk.

Heart disease is a serious issue, but the good news is that many risk factors can be managed through healthy lifestyle choices and medical care. Understanding the symptoms, causes and treatment options can help prevent complications and improve heart health. Regular doctor visits, a heart-healthy diet, exercise and stress management can all make a difference in leading a healthier life.

Why Are Black Men and Women at Higher Risk?

(National Cancer Institute/Unsplash)

Heart disease is the number one cause of death for Black men, and Black women also have a higher risk compared to other racial and ethnic groups. The American Heart Association (AHA) points out that there are several reasons for this increased risk, including:

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension): Black adults are more likely to have high blood pressure, which increases risk.

Black adults are more likely to have high blood pressure, which increases risk. Diabetes: Diabetes is more common in the Black community, and it can damage the blood vessels and heart over time.

Diabetes is more common in the Black community, and it can damage the blood vessels and heart over time. Obesity: Higher obesity rates among Black men and women put extra strain on the heart.

Higher obesity rates among Black men and women put extra strain on the heart. Limited Access to Healthcare : Many people in Black communities do not have regular access to doctors or affordable healthcare, which makes it harder to catch and treat heart problems early.

: Many people in Black communities do not have regular access to doctors or affordable healthcare, which makes it harder to catch and treat heart problems early. Stress and Socioeconomic Factors : Chronic stress, lower income and limited access to healthy foods can contribute to heart disease.

: Chronic stress, lower income and limited access to healthy foods can contribute to heart disease.

Heart disease can lead to many other health problems, including:

Heart Attack: A heart attack happens when the blood flow to the heart is blocked, which can cause permanent damage.

A heart attack happens when the blood flow to the heart is blocked, which can cause permanent damage. Stroke : Heart disease increases the risk of stroke, which happens when the blood supply to the brain is reduced or blocked.

: Heart disease increases the risk of stroke, which happens when the blood supply to the brain is reduced or blocked. Kidney Disease : High blood pressure and heart disease can damage the kidneys over time.

: High blood pressure and heart disease can damage the kidneys over time. Heart Failure: This condition happens when the heart is too weak to pump blood properly, leading to fatigue, swelling and breathing problems.

Causes of Heart Disease

There are several common causes of heart disease, including:

High Blood Pressure : When blood pressure is too high, it puts extra strain on the heart and arteries.

: When blood pressure is too high, it puts extra strain on the heart and arteries. High Cholesterol : Too much bad cholesterol can cause plaque buildup in the arteries, leading to heart disease.

: Too much bad cholesterol can cause plaque buildup in the arteries, leading to heart disease. Diabetes : High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and the heart.

: High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and the heart. Unhealthy Diet : Eating too much salt, fat and sugar can increase the risk of heart disease.

: Eating too much salt, fat and sugar can increase the risk of heart disease. Lack of Exercise : A sedentary lifestyle weakens the heart and increases the risk of obesity and high blood pressure.

: A sedentary lifestyle weakens the heart and increases the risk of obesity and high blood pressure. Smoking: Smoking damages the blood vessels and makes heart disease more likely.

(National Cancer Institute/Unsplash)

Managing Heart Disease

People with heart disease need to focus on managing their condition to improve overall health. Some of the best ways to protect the heart and preserve health include:

Healthy Eating : Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can help lower the risk of developing heart disease.

: Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can help lower the risk of developing heart disease. Exercise : Regular physical activity, like walking, swimming or biking, can keep the heart strong. The CDC recommends striving for 150 active minutes a week which can be as easy as 30 minutes of activity for five days a week.

: Regular physical activity, like walking, swimming or biking, can keep the heart strong. The CDC recommends striving for 150 active minutes a week which can be as easy as 30 minutes of activity for five days a week. Regular Doctor Visits : Seeing a doctor for check-ups can help catch problems early.

: Seeing a doctor for check-ups can help catch problems early. Taking Medication : If a doctor prescribes medicine for high blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes, taking it as directed is important.

: If a doctor prescribes medicine for high blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes, taking it as directed is important. Reducing Stress : Stress can raise blood pressure and make heart disease worse, so finding ways to relax is important.

: Stress can raise blood pressure and make heart disease worse, so finding ways to relax is important. Quitting Smoking: Smoking heightens the risk of developing heart disease. So, focusing on quitting smoking is one of the best things a person can do to reduce heart complications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the four types of heart disease?

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) : This is the most common type and occurs when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become blocked or narrowed.

: This is the most common type and occurs when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become blocked or narrowed. Heart Failure : This happens when the heart is too weak to pump blood efficiently.

: This happens when the heart is too weak to pump blood efficiently. Arrhythmia : This refers to irregular heartbeats, which can cause dizziness, fainting or serious heart complications.

: This refers to irregular heartbeats, which can cause dizziness, fainting or serious heart complications. Heart Valve Disease: This occurs when the valves in the heart do not open and close properly, leading to blood flow problems.

Can a person live a normal life with heart disease?

Currently, there is no cure for heart disease but it can be managed. Lifestyle changes, medications and medical procedures can improve quality of life and prevent further damage. Early detection and treatment make a big difference in living a long and healthy life.

