Per Bossip, Nels Abbey, a writer for the Guardian who is also Black, recently called out Heinz for its new billboard that he saw while waiting at a London train station. He snapped a photo of it and tweeted it with the caption that read in part, “Believe it or not, Black girls have Dads too.”

The ad in question shows five people: a Black bride, a white groom, an older white man and woman assumed to be the groom’s parents and an older Black woman assumed to be the bride’s mother. There is no Black father pictured.