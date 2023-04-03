‘Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay ‘

Blavity reported that Hooters, known for its all-female waitstaff dressed in the signature orange and white uniform, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. At the time, the company had a restructuring agreement to sell 100 corporate-led locations to two Hooters franchisee groups, which would assume operations in the Chicago and Tampa, Florida, areas.

Hooters was among several other beloved restaurant chains that also filed for bankruptcy and closed locations nationwide. Many consumers have opted out of dine-in eateries due to the economy and high inflation costs. However, the popular chicken wing chain said maintaining its “financial foundation” was crucial to keeping the brand on track.

“Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our customers and communities have come to expect,” Hooters of America CEO Sal Melilli said in a March news release.