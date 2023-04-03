Hooters CEOs share their plans for the brand

The company aims for a swift bankruptcy process and strong comeback in 90 to 120 days, per the news release. All Hooters locations will remain open and will operate under a “business-as-casual manner,” during Chapter 11 procedures. Additionally, the company will address financial challenges by investing its resources in the high-performing restaurant locations.

“Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our customers and communities have come to expect,” Sal Melilli, chief executive officer of Hooters of America, stared in the news release.

Neil Kiefer, CEO of Hooters Inc., speaking on behalf of the Buyer Group, echoed similar sentiments and pledged to prioritize the brand and its customers.

“With over 30 years of hands-on experience across the Hooters ecosystem, we have a profound understanding of our customers and what it takes to not only meet, but consistently exceed their expectations,” he stated in the news release. “As we look toward the future, we are committed to restoring the Hooters brand back to its roots and simplifying HOA’s operations by adopting a pure franchise model that will maximize the potential for sustainable, long-term growth.”