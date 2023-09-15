Former Hot Boys member B.G. said that hearing Megan Thee Stallion usher in a new generation of hot girls while he was incarcerated helped him realize their impact on the culture.

Formed in 1997, the Hot Boys were a group that initially consisted of New Orleans rappers B.G., Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk, and Cash Money Records and group co-founder Birdman’s nephew, Lil Derrick, who left the group shortly after recording their first album, Get It How U Live!, released in 1997. He was killed in 2002.

The group disbanded in 2001 after Juvenile, Turk and B.G. left Cash Money, citing financial mismanagement. However, the group recently reunited in their hometown of New Orleans for the 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest and is rumored to be heading out soon to commemorate more than 30 years since the formation of Cash Money Records in 1991.

Despite their short-lived run as a group, the Hot Boys left a lasting impact on the culture as we know it today.

From their iconic vow to take over for the ’99s and 2000s to giving the culture hits like “Block Burner,” “We On Fire,” and the legendary “I Need a Hot Girl,” the rap group has hits that continue to stand the test of time and have a direct impact on artists of today like Megan Thee Stallion, who has quickly become the captain of the hotties, reigniting the desire to be a hot girl for those who were a part of the Cash Money Records era and those who weren’t yet a thought during the period.

B.G. was recently released after serving 11 years of a 14-year prison sentence on gun and witness tampering charges in 2012, and hearing about Meg’s rise while behind bars was a proud moment.

“I love it,” he said when asked about his thoughts on the new era of hot girls during the 2025 Jazz in the Gardens. “I was listening when I was incarcerated, and I see Meg Thee Stallion pushing the hot girl line, and knowing that we originated that hot girl/hot boy era, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, the hot girls back outside, that’s a fact.”

He added, “You got a whole new generation of hot girls out here. It’s all love.”

B.G. also reflected on his love for the city of Miami after hitting the JITG stage on Saturday for a surprise performance during Uncle Luke’s Welcome to Miami set.

“DJ Nasty [Uncle Luke], man, that’s my brother,” he said. “That’s somebody who’s been supporting me since Day 1. So when he asked me to come out, he ain’t have to ask me twice, you know what I’m saying? Miami is one of them cities, man, that’s been supporting me when I first came in at like 15, 16 years old. To be gone as long as I was, fresh off a 12 and a half federal sentence, to come out here and get the love that I’m still able to get after all the years being in jail, man, this is humbling, and it’s just nothing short of a blessing.”

Jazz in the Gardens, an annual music festival held in Miami Gardens, Florida, is known for celebrating Black music and culture with a diverse lineup of R&B, soul, jazz and hip-hop artists. The 2025 lineup included headliners Lauryn Hill and New Edition, with performances from Dru Hill, Toni Braxton, Doechii, Ja Rule, Beanie Man and others.