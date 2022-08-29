Kofi Siriboe recently announced a new business venture stemming from his love of artistic expression.
Earlier this week, the actor introduced The Other LA, aka TOLA, an artist retreat and residency for New Orleans natives he calls “a labor of love” that’s “been years in the making.” The art gallery aims to help upcoming Black creatives showcase their versatile art to the masses. He shared the news via an Instagram post featuring photos from last week’s grand opening.
“Very grateful to finally be able to share @tola.nola with the world. This journey has truly been a labor of love and wouldn’t be possible without ALL the destiny helpers God sent along the way 🥹🤞🏿Tola—The Other LA—will serve as an artist retreat and residency in New Orleans, specifically designed to support young Black artists along their quest of ascension,” his announcement read in part.
To commemorate the event, TOLA partnered with Josiah Jones of Black in Every Color and Prosper Jones of Art Above the Law to bring attendees “The Migration,” an exhibit spotlighting a dozen standout NOLA artists. Each included displayed their unique flair across a spectrum of creative disciplines.
Additionally, Siriboe shared that “a handful of works” will be sent “to LA to be showcased at The Line Hotel this upcoming week for Frieze,” a three-day international art fair, from Feb. 20-23.
A memorable moment at the event was a panel curated by Paramount and its Content For Change program featuring Siriboe, Michell C. Potter (Global Executive Director at Paramount), Josiah Jones (Founder of Valence Projects), Nakeyta Moore (Founder of ARTLOUDLA) and Langston Allston (feature artist of Art In Every Form), who had a mural at the presentation on “the historic streets of Bayou Rd.”
In the comment section, Siriboe’s peers, friends and fans supported his launch.
“Wow! Congrats! 👏🏾,” Issa Rae wrote.
“Love this, Kof!” Grace Byers, his Harlem co-star, commented.
“Congrats familia!!!! proud of you!!! i can’t wait to pull up!!!” Mack Wilds said.