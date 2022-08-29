Earlier this week, the actor introduced The Other LA, aka TOLA, an artist retreat and residency for New Orleans natives he calls “a labor of love” that’s “been years in the making.” The art gallery aims to help upcoming Black creatives showcase their versatile art to the masses. He shared the news via an Instagram post featuring photos from last week’s grand opening.

“Very grateful to finally be able to share @tola.nola with the world. This journey has truly been a labor of love and wouldn’t be possible without ALL the destiny helpers God sent along the way 🥹🤞🏿Tola—The Other LA—will serve as an artist retreat and residency in New Orleans, specifically designed to support young Black artists along their quest of ascension,” his announcement read in part.