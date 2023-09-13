Americans have been celebrating July 4th as the country’s Independence Day since the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. However, for many Americans, specifically Black Americans descended from enslaved Africans, freedom and independence came long after 1776. As racial injustice has progressed in the US and across the world, celebrating the Fourth of July has made less and less sense for many people, especially Black folks. For many, Juneteenth has become the celebration of actual independence.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. It’s a day of reflection, education, celebration, and action. Black activists had been advocating for Juneteenth to be officially recognized as a federal holiday for years before former president Joe Biden did so on June 17, 2021.

This federal recognition of Juneteenth is crucial for acknowledging America’s often untold history. Check out these meaningful and enjoyable activities if you’re wondering how to celebrate Juneteenth.

Learning The Crucial History Behind The Holiday

The history of the United States is always told from the perspective of white people. This erases the history of everyone else who lived on this land before Europeans arrived, and the people Europeans kidnapped and brought to this land illegally. Learning the often untold histories of those people is an excellent way to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, and more, is an American holiday that commemorates the freedom of enslaved Africans in the South. The name “Juneteenth” combines the words “June” and “nineteenth” as it is celebrated annually on June 19th, the day when the last enslaved Africans were freed in Texas. Though President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation formally freed enslaved people in Confederate states in 1863, slavery was not officially abolished in the United States until the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution in 1865.

Juneteenth has been celebrated since 1866, commemorating the first anniversary of Granger’s announcement in Galveston. Initially, Juneteenth celebrations were only held within Black communities in Texas. However, these celebrations soon spread across the country.

Today, there are all kinds of activities to continue this celebratory tradition, such as parades, cultural festivals, educational events, family gatherings, and community service projects. All of these events celebrate and honor Black American history and culture.

How To Celebrate Juneteenth

Celebrating Juneteenth can be done individually or in community with others. Many cities, especially those with large Black communities, host public activities ranging from education and advocacy to making art and live entertainment. Here are some of the ways you can celebrate Juneteenth this year.

Attend a Local Juneteenth Event

Many cities host Juneteenth festivals, parades, concerts, or fairs. These often include live music, Black vendors, food trucks, and speakers. Make sure to wear your red, white, and blue attire — for the Juneteenth flag, not the American flag.

Host or Join a Cookout or Potluck

Gather with friends and family to prepare and eat traditional red foods for Juneteenth, such as BBQ, red velvet cake, and red punch. This tradition dates back to early Juneteenth celebrations, when communities specifically prepared red foods as a symbol of bloodshed, resilience, and sacrifice.

Support Black-Owned Businesses

Supporting and uplifting the Black community is crucial every day, but especially on Juneteenth. Make it a point to buy from Black entrepreneurs, artists, or restaurants this Juneteenth. You can find different businesses you may be interested in on social media, or you can support local Black-owned businesses in your area.

Read Books or Watch Documentaries

Communal readings of the Emancipation Proclamation were part of some of the earliest celebrations of Juneteenth. Take a modern-day approach to this tradition and read literature by Black authors or consume media like films made by Black directors. You can do this by hosting a group reading of powerful texts or speeches by Black thinkers — Frederick Douglass, Toni Morrison, James Baldwin, Audre Lorde, and more — and discussing them together.

Great books to check out include “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson or “Four Hundred Souls” by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. Films and series you can watch include 13th, High on the Hog, or Miss Juneteenth.

Visit a Museum or Historical Site

African American history museums or local landmarks are powerful spaces for education and reflection. Many hold events for Juneteenth that provide great learning opportunities. Look up Black history museums or historical sites in your area for potential opportunities.

Engage in a Group Dialogue

Organize or attend a community discussion or virtual panel on racial justice, equity, or civil rights history. This is a great time to bring together people you know who could benefit from these conversations. Or you can attend such events and share the information you learn to educate those in your community.

Volunteer or Donate

Juneteenth and educational awareness of it are more important than ever in this current political climate. Many advocacy/activist groups are working to ensure the history of this important holiday is not erased. This Juneteenth, support organizations that focus on racial equity, education, or community development, like the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

You can take even more action this Juneteenth by advocating for the inclusion of Black history in school curricula or for local policies that promote equity. This is necessary as books and classes surrounding Black history are being banned across the country.

Join a March or Protest

Black Americans have been utilizing their constitutional right to freedom of assembly for generations. Honor Juneteenth by literally standing up for what is right. Participate in or organize events that honor freedom while spotlighting ongoing injustice. Local marches and other demonstrations are likely planned in your city that you can search for now.

Create or Share Art

Write poetry, paint, sing, dance, or post on social media to express what Juneteenth means to you. This is a great way to involve children in your Juneteenth celebrations. Additionally, you can invite local Black artists to share their art centered around themes of freedom, resilience, and joy. This could be done at home, in a community space, or virtually. When posting on social media, also consider reposting Black creators.

Teach Kids Through Crafts or Storytime

Other ways to involve children in celebrating Juneteenth include reading children’s books, like Juneteenth for Mazie by Floyd Cooper, or activities like crafts that help children understand the importance of the day.

Create a Juneteenth Freedom Playlist

Curate a playlist with music from Black artists that spans genres and eras — spirituals, jazz, blues, hip-hop, R&B, soul, etc. Share it with friends and discuss the songs’ meanings, or just joyfully sing and dance along.

Organize a Spoken Word or Open Mic Night

Celebrate Black voices and storytelling with others this Juneteenth. Gather with others to share poems, speeches, songs, or stories about freedom, heritage, and resistance at a local open mic night or one you host yourself.

Create a Juneteenth Zine or Graphic

Combine writing, art, history, and interviews into a handmade booklet or digital publication about Juneteenth and what freedom means today. You can make copies to share with friends and family, or you can make a digital graphic to share on social media.

Research Your Family History

Family and community are some of the main aspects that have contributed to the resilience of Black Americans for generations. Research your family tree or conduct interviews with elders about their experiences and reflections on freedom and progress.

Reflect on the Future

Another way Black Americans have been able to overcome such a harrowing history is by keeping hope alive. This Juneteenth, try to do just that and celebrate by reflecting on your hope for the future. What does freedom look like to you in 10, 20, 50 years? What are your hopes for racial equity? Consider this by writing in a journal or discussing it with friends and family.

Frequently Asked Questions

How should you wish a Black person a “Happy Juneteenth?”

Saying “Happy Juneteenth” is usually appropriate to say to a Black person (or any other person) who is participating in the holiday. However, it is important to consider how a person celebrates the holiday before wishing them a happy Juneteenth. For some, it is a time of celebration with the community, while for others, it can be a poignant time of reflection. In case of the latter, consider telling someone, “I hope you have a good Juneteenth.”

Additionally, it may not be appropriate to announce “happy Juneteenth” to a Black stranger. Consider the context in which you are speaking to someone before announcing it, and do not single out Black individuals.

How to celebrate Juneteenth respectfully?

To respectfully celebrate Juneteenth, focus on educating yourself, sharing knowledge with others, uplifting Black voices, supporting Black businesses, donating time or resources, and engaging in other forms of advocacy.