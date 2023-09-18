A sinus infection, also known as sinusitis, happens when the spaces inside your nose and head (called sinuses) become swollen and filled with mucus. Normally, these are empty and help air flow through your nose. However, when they become blocked, it can lead to an infection; this can be caused by a variety of factors including viruses, bacteria or even fungi. Sometimes, allergies, like pollen or dust, can cause swelling that makes it easier for an infection to start. When that happens, you want relief quickly – which is why some people turn to homeopathic or natural remedies to treat their sinuses.

Sinus infections can be painful and annoying, but there are safe, natural ways to speed healing. Always make sure to use remedies that have been proven by science, like saline rinses and steam therapy. And remember, when in doubt, talk to a healthcare provider.

Common symptoms to watch out for

(Thato Bole/Unsplash)

Sinus infections carry a lot of the same symptoms as allergies or the common cold. But a few of the most common symptoms include:

A stuffy or runny nose.

Facial pain or pressure.

Headache.

Sore throat.

Cough.

Feeling tired.

Mucus that looks yellow or green.

Anyone can get a sinus infection, but people with allergies, asthma or weak immune systems are more likely to have them. Environmental factors like pollution, smoke and dry air can also make sinus infections worse.

Tips for treating a sinus infection

It’s very important to treat a sinus infection quickly. If left untreated, it can turn into a more chronic, serious problem or even spread to other parts of the body, such as the eyes or brain. There are medications, like antibiotics and decongestants, that doctors can prescribe to help treat sinus infections. However, some people prefer using natural remedies. Natural methods can help the body heal without the side effects that some medicines cause.

Likewise, natural treatments can often support overall health. Still, it’s important to remember that not all remedies have been vetted so it’s best to focus on the ones that have been proven by science. A healthcare provider can provide guidance and clear directions for using homeopathic remedies to treat a sinus infection naturally.

Here are five remedies that have been scientifically proven to help with sinus infections:

Saline nasal irrigation (or nasal rinse)

One of the best ways to treat a sinus infection naturally is by using a saline nasal rinse. This method helps flush out mucus, allergens and bacteria. You can find saline nasal sprays (not to be confused with medicated nasal sprays) and neti pots. Travel-friendly saline nasal sprays can be bought at the local pharmacy and simply need to be squeezed once or twice in each nostril.

Neti pots can be used with either store bought or homemade saline solution. To create a DIY solution, mix sterile or distilled water with a saline packet (or use 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda in 2 cups of warm water). Then, gently pour the solution into one nostril and let it drain out the other. Always use clean, sterile water to avoid infection.

Steam inhalation

Breathing in steam can help open the sinuses and make it easier for mucus to drain. Steam also helps soothe irritated nasal tissues.

To try this remedy, boil water and pour it into a large bowl. Place the face over the bowl but not so close as to get burned and cover both the head and bowl with a towel to trap the steam. Breathe deeply through the nose for about 10 minutes. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus or peppermint aromatherapy oils can also provide extra relief.

Drinking plenty of fluids

(Nigel Msipa/Unsplash)

Staying hydrated is very important with a sinus infection. Drinking lots of water helps thin the mucus, making it easier to drain. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day. Warm liquids like herbal teas or broths can be especially helpful because the warmth also soothes the throat and helps open sinuses.

Applying warm compresses

Using a warm compress on the face can help ease sinus pain and encourage drainage. To make a warm compress, soak a washcloth in hot (but not scalding) water, wring it out, and place it over any sinus that feels irritated. This is usually the forehead, cheeks, and nose. Leave it there for about ten to fifteen minutes. Repeat a few times a day to help relieve pressure.

Using essential oils

Some essential oils, like eucalyptus oil, have been shown to help with sinus infections because they can reduce inflammation and fight bacteria. However, they should be used with caution. First, always perform a patch test to ensure that there’s no allergic reaction.

Next, remember that some oils can’t be applied directly to the skin without being diluted. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the humidifier or mix it with a carrier oil (like coconut oil) before rubbing it lightly on the skin like on the chest, neck, or even face. Never swallow essential oils as they aren’t intended for consumption.

Frequently Asked Questions

What draws out sinus infection?

Natural remedies like saline rinses, steam inhalation, and warm compresses help draw out mucus and relieve pressure. These treatments loosen the mucus trapped in the sinuses, making it easier for the body to clear the infection.

What not to do with a sinus infection?

With sinus infections, avoid things that can make it worse, like smoking or breathing in pollution. Also, don’t use tap water for nasal rinses — only use sterile or distilled water. And don’t ignore a sinus infection for too long; if symptoms last more than 10 days or get worse, seek medical attention.

What drinks clear your sinuses?

Warm drinks are the best for clearing sinuses. Herbal teas (like peppermint or ginger tea), warm water with lemon, and clear broths can all help thin mucus and soothe sinuses. Staying hydrated also helps the body fight off infection faster.