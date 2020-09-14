How to check your existing voter registration or register to vote in general

Each state operates a website where residents can check their voter registration status; many provide online registration, and all provide information on how to register. NPR’s How to Register to Vote website includes links to the voter registration sites for each U.S. state and territory.

Even if you believe you are registered or have voted in past elections, you should still check your registration. Certain states or localities remove voters who have not voted in one or more previous elections from active voter rolls. Additionally, voters who have changed addresses may need to register again at their new location to be eligible to vote. As states purge their voter rolls of ineligible voters — a process that has been accused of being done in a heavy-handed, partisan and biased manner in some states — some eligible voters may have been removed; these voters will need to clear up these mistakes to confirm they can vote.