Howard University‘s swim team has made history again.

The Bisons are the only HBCU team in the nation with a Division I water program. Against tough competition, the men’s swimming and diving team won the Northeast Conference Championship title for the second time in three years.

According to HBCU Gameday, after four days of heavy competition, the swim team won the 400 free relay, the final event.

The Bison family is incredibly proud of our Howard Men’s Swimming & Diving Team for winning the 2025 Northeast Conference Championship —their second title in three years!



In a thrilling finale, the Bison secured the gold medal in the 400-Relay by just 0.18 seconds 🥇



Our… pic.twitter.com/SXSmofaFs7 — Howard University (@HowardU) February 23, 2025

For Howard’s swim team, 2023 was a historic year when it won the NCAA Divison 1 championship, the first for the swim team in over 30 years. Coach Nicholas Askew described the team putting on the championship rings as showcasing their swimming strides and spoke to reporters about representation in sports.

The Howard University swim team, the nation's only Division I HBCU swim program, has won the Men's Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship for the second time in 3 years. The Women also secured a 2nd place finish! Congrats to @HUSwimming pic.twitter.com/rYNAaueeNW — HBCU Alum (@hbcualum) February 25, 2025

“We’re standing as a representation, especially to the Black and Brown community. Swimming can lead to so many different avenues, including a championship, which it has for us,” he said per Blavity.

In January, Blavity reported that the City of Eatonville, Florida, awarded the team a key to the city, given their achievements and extensive use of the Rosen Aquatic Center.

“As an alum, it couldn’t make me prouder because when I was a part of the program, we didn’t have opportunities like this. Either we couldn’t afford it or the resources weren’t available. Now, with my coaching staff and amazing support from our family and alumni, we’re able to provide these opportunities to be in this beautiful facility,” Askew said about the team’s progress at the time.