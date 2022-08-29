Howard University‘s National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) has issued a statement in support of students who fear they may not be able to continue their education due to affordability concerns.

According to Watch The Yard, NPHC, which serves as the governing council and umbrella organization of the “Divine Nine,” released a statement on Sunday addressing the current financial situation involving its students. Those set to attend the upcoming 2025-26 school year have been hit with “unexpected” billing freezes and account balances ahead of the fall semester.

NPHC criticized Howard University’s financial operations

“As representatives of Black Greek-lettered organizations, founded on the principles of service, advocacy, and student empowerment, the Howard University NPHC is committed to amplifying the voice of those in our community who are impacted,” NPHC President Kirsten Plunkett said in the press release.

In the statement, Plunkett also mentioned how challenging it would be to maintain Howard’s goal of consistently encouraging and educating Black people, given the ongoing financial processes in place. The council believes that “mission cannot continue to progress with students being priced out, left uninformed, and unheard.”

Plunkett and her executive board are asking for a few requests from Howard, from providing “more consistent and transparent updates regarding financial aid, registration, and billing procedures” to expanding “emergency aid options” while implementing more accessible, reasonable payment plans.”

NPHC is leveraging grassroots partnerships to better support Howard University students

NPHC is taking the grassroots route by partnering with local associations. They are also tapping “alumni networks, corporate sponsors, and community stakeholders.” In addition, the council is building an online hub for Greek affiliates that will feature their GoFundMe link, list the work they’re doing and need support with, as well as provide additional essential information to enable them to deliver the exact aid students need.