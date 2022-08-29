The Las Vegas native’s sole purpose was to share her story and help tear down misconceptions the general public had about HIV and AIDS.

“No one really knows how long anybody is going to live because I don’t put myself like, ‘Oh, you have AIDS,’ or I could go outside and get hit by a bus tomorrow,” she said to Oprah in a 1996 interview when she was just 11 years old. “And you never know if you stay in your bed and feel sorry for yourself and don’t get up with the birds and just sit there and say ‘I’m going to die. Why get up and try to make a difference?’ But when you say, ‘Well, today’s another day I can get up and do something and make something positive.'”