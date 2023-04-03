Playboi Carti is teasing the release of his third studio album, I Am Music. Here’s everything we know so far.
The rapper announced the project, titled I Am Music, on social media. He shared a carousel of photographs with the caption, “@spotify What we doin Lets gone clear dese ho ahh nig out.”
The streaming platform publicly replied to the rapper on X, formerly Twitter, with several hourglass emojis.
Fans have expressed their impatience and have called on the rapper to release the album.
“bro we get it u trim just drop the album already,” a fan commented on an Instagram post. To that, Playboi Carti replied, “Fasho,” according to Hot97.
Streamer Kai Cenat even urged the rapper to drop the project during a red carpet interview at the Grammys.
“He needs to drop, for real. Carti gotta drop. I know Carti gon’ see this. Carti, just drop! I’m on national TV. Drop, gang! You feel what I’m saying?” he told Access Hollywood. “So yeah, that’s what we missing. In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens.”
“Realest video I seen in 2025… BX yal got 1 with Kai. Dis video might be da one to do it,” Carti wrote on his Instagram Story.
What is the album release date for ‘I Am Music’?
No official release date has been shared. However, there are some clues that the project may drop very soon. The album is available for pre-order on the rapper’s website. Under the “Add to Cart” widget, a disclaimer reads, “Album release date to be announced. Digital album will be available near the release date, no later than six months from September 12, 2024.”
Six months from September 12, 2024 is March 12, 2025.