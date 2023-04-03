“Realest video I seen in 2025… BX yal got 1 with Kai. Dis video might be da one to do it,” Carti wrote on his Instagram Story.

What is the album release date for ‘I Am Music’?

No official release date has been shared. However, there are some clues that the project may drop very soon. The album is available for pre-order on the rapper’s website. Under the “Add to Cart” widget, a disclaimer reads, “Album release date to be announced. Digital album will be available near the release date, no later than six months from September 12, 2024.”

Six months from September 12, 2024 is March 12, 2025.