Playboy Carti recently teased his next project, I Am Music. His website offers several merch bundles that include hoodies and hats, but there isn’t any information confirming a release date. However, the website mentions that all merch will be shipped by April 18, 2025.

Despite not releasing music through any streaming platforms in recent years, he has dropped several singles via his YouTube account, including “Ketamine,” “H00dbyair,” “Different Day” and “Backr00ms,” the latter of which features Travis Scott.