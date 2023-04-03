Playboi Carti is celebrating his 29th birthday with a new song: “All Red.” The track marks the rapper’s first streamable track since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red album.
“THIS 1 FOR YAL,” Playboy Carti captioned an Instagram post for his label, Opium. “I CANT LIE.”
“Upside-down cross tat’ on my neck, shut em’ up, uh huh/ The Bentley is parked outside, my vibe tryna go for a ride/ I put VETEMENTS right on her thighs, I put the mask on ‘cause I be fried,” he raps in the song’s chorus.
Playboy Carti recently teased his next project, I Am Music. His website offers several merch bundles that include hoodies and hats, but there isn’t any information confirming a release date. However, the website mentions that all merch will be shipped by April 18, 2025.
Despite not releasing music through any streaming platforms in recent years, he has dropped several singles via his YouTube account, including “Ketamine,” “H00dbyair,” “Different Day” and “Backr00ms,” the latter of which features Travis Scott.
Earlier this month, Playboy Carti won the Artist Of The Year award at Billboard’s 2024 R&B/Hip-Hop Powers Players event in New York City.
“I wanna thank my momma, I wanna thank God,” he said, Billboard reported. “Thank you Billboard — this my first award. Very happy to be here. R.I.P. Rich Homie Quan. ATL in the building. Shout-out to the whole New York. I love y’all. Thank you.”
Listen to “All Red” below: