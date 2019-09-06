Ice cream producer Wells Dairy has recalled some of its frozen goods products due to a possible contamination with plastic.

Wells Dairy, which send its goods to over 100 U.S. facilities, voluntarily initiated the recall on April 25 and acknowledged that the plastic may cause dental injury or choking, Newsweek reported.

What are the recalled Wells Dairy products?

The Wells Dairy recall involves various ice cream flavors and other brands, including 5,280 tubs of Vanilla Frozen Yogurt. While some of the products are private-label, the recall also involves partner-distributed brands, according to Newsweek. The recalled ice cream flavors include Rocky Road, Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge and Country Rich Vanilla.

Where were the recalled ice cream products from Wells Dairy?

The affected Wells Dairy goods were sold in 3-gallon containers and distributed to 103 centers. Some of the locations included restaurants, cafeterias and other food service facilities.

How does the FDA classify Wells Dairy’s ice cream recall?

The FDA has categorized the Wells Dairy recall as Class II, meaning there is a risk of temporary or medically reversible consequences if the product is consumed. However, a Class II category also means there is a very small chance of getting harmed from the product.

What are experts saying about Wells Dairy’s recalled ice cream products?

Byron D. Chaves, a professor at the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the ice cream products may have been recalled early enough to minimize the risk of harm to consumers.

“The recall was classified as Class II, so not the highest risk level,” Chaves told Newsweek. “This makes me think that either the product is not in retail yet, potentially distribution centers or warehouses where it can be more easily retrieved, or that the pieces might be large enough for the consumer to see them and avoid them.”

“Hard plastic, for example, may originate from ingredients like toppings or from utensils such as mixing paddles,” he added. “Such incidents can indicate a breach in supplier controls and good manufacturing practices. In rare cases, packaging materials may be the source. Ice cream tubes are typically made of high-density polyethylene, which resists cracking under freezing conditions. However, lids can occasionally break and introduce foreign material.”