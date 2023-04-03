The news comes after The Washington Post reported that the DOGE was given access to data of students who received federal financial aid. An employee at the Department of Education confirmed the allegations to USA Today. They told the news outlet that Musk’s team has gained access to the National Student Loan Database System and the Common Origination and Disbursement System, which lists the data of millions of students.

Some Democratic members of Congress are enquiring about the situation. Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott asked the Government Accountability Office, a non-partisan government watchdog, to investigate DOGE’s involvement in several federal agencies, according to USA Today. Rep. Scott asked the organization to “immediately assess” the security of the Department of Education’s IT system.