Tax season is approaching, and many taxpayers are eager to track their funds. The IRS began accepting tax returns on Jan. 27, with many turning to the “Where’s My Refund?” tool through the IRS2Go mobile app for real-time updates about when they will receive their checks.
CBS News reported that taxpayers are expected to file 140 million returns this year ahead of the April 15 deadline. According to IRS data, around two-thirds of taxpayers received refunds in 2024, with an average amount of about $3,100.
Many Americans look forward to tax season for the significant refund they expect and how they plan to use the funds. Whether it’s catching up on bills, saving for the future or making a large purchase, tax refunds serve various purposes — unless you’re among those who owe the government.
Here’s what taxpayers need to know about the “Where’s My Refund?” tool included in the IRS2Go mobile app and how the 2025 tax brackets could affect them.
How does the “Where’s My Refund?” tool work?
The IRS operates the refund app through its website, according to CBS News. However, taxpayers can also use the mobile app IRS2Go on their phones and other compatible devices. The tax agency said both outlets provide taxpayers with information about their 2024 tax returns around 24 hours after they file.
While some resort to filing their tax returns electronically, others still opt to use paper returns, which take about four weeks to appear within the “Where’s My Refund?” section of the app.
Taxpayers using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool included in the IRS2Go app have to enter the following information in the portal to find out about their tax returns:
—Their Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)
—Their filing status
—The exact refund amount on their 2024 tax return
When will I receive my tax refund?
After filing, taxpayers often wonder when they’ll receive their refund. The timing depends on whether you filed electronically or submitted a paper return, as well as if the IRS detected any issues with your return.
If you chose to e-file your tax return, you could receive your refund within 21 days. For example, if you filed a 1040 tax return on Jan. 27, you could receive your refund around Feb. 17, according to CBS News.
The “Where’s My Refund?” tool provides taxpayers with a detailed outline on the filing process so that they may track their refunds, according to the website:
- Return Received — We received your return and are processing it.
- Refund Approved — We approved your refund and are preparing to issue it by the date shown.
- Refund Sent — We sent the refund to your bank or to you in the mail. It may take five days for it to show in your bank account or several weeks for your check to arrive in the mail.
For a much faster way to receive funds, the IRS launched its Free File service on Jan. 10 for taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less in 2024. Those using Free File could receive their refunds by Jan. 31.
What can delay my tax refund?
Whether you filed electronically or with a paper tax return, there are several factors that could delay your refund. Additional IRS workers might be needed to process paper returns. Also, claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit could delay a tax refund.
What is my new tax bracket for 2025?
The IRS has revealed new tax brackets for 2025, but tax filers can rest easy, as these changes won’t impact their tax returns that are due by April 15, according to CBS News.
Every year, the IRS adjusts tax brackets annually for inflation to prevent “bracket creep,” where cost-of-living increases push people into higher tax brackets without a change in living standards.
For 2025, the adjustment is 2.8%, a significantly smaller percentage in comparison to recent years, as there were adjustments of 7% in 2023 and 5.4% in 2024.
The following are the new tax brackets this year for single and married couples:
