CBS News reported that taxpayers are expected to file 140 million returns this year ahead of the April 15 deadline. According to IRS data, around two-thirds of taxpayers received refunds in 2024, with an average amount of about $3,100.

Many Americans look forward to tax season for the significant refund they expect and how they plan to use the funds. Whether it’s catching up on bills, saving for the future or making a large purchase, tax refunds serve various purposes — unless you’re among those who owe the government.

Here’s what taxpayers need to know about the “Where’s My Refund?” tool included in the IRS2Go mobile app and how the 2025 tax brackets could affect them.