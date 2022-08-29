Hip-hop pioneer Irv Gotti, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., died Wednesday evening. He was 54 years old. His cause of death is unknown, but multiple media outlets reported that Gotti was on life support after suffering a stroke.
The Grammy-winning producer began his journey in the music industry in the 1990s by producing tracks for Jay-Z‘s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. In 1997, Gotti was the mastermind behind DMX’s decision to sign with Def Jam. The following year, he, alongside his brother Chris Gotti, founded the iconic Murder Inc. Records. The label launched the careers of notable musicians like platinum-selling artists Ja Rule, Ashanti, Charlie Baltimore, Vita and others. They enjoyed a strong run in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits like “Holla Holla,” “What’s Luv,” “Livin’ It Up,” “Always On Time,” “Foolish” and “I’m Real” featuring Jennifer Lopez.
“I can’t believe u passed my G! I’m in shock right now!!” one fan wrote under his last Instagram post, which was dedicated to his father.
“May you find peace 🕊️ and may your journey be filled… Thank you 🙏🏽 for the hits and the era you birthed MURDERINC will always be part of history hug Yo mans DMX tell him we miss him down here to… RESPECT ✊🏽 RIP IRV GOTTIIIIIII!!!!!!,” another person commented.
“Made countless contributions to hip hop resume long. Intro’ Jay and DMX to Def Jam, never snitched and beat fed charges, produced TIMELESS MUSIC on Murda Inc. my fav producer since childhood man RIP Irv 💔,” someone else said.
Following the news, Gotti’s peers in the entertainment industry, such as Kanye West, Jamie Foxx, Lance Gross, Russell Simmons, his former artist Vita and many others, immediately celebrated his life and impact in music with tributes on their social media pages.
View this post on Instagram
Ja Rule shared two photos: one of Gotti and the other showing himself with the TV producer who executive produced the show “Tales” for BET, as well as the documentary about the rise and fall of Murder Inc., captioned “Love you… 💔 🕊️”
View this post on Instagram
Today, his three children, Angie, Sonny and JJ released statement via a post on his Instagram page with a childhood picture of Gotti playing around on a turntable.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched,” they wrote. “Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.”
“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend,” the caption continued. “We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.”
View this post on Instagram