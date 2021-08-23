Angel Reese is undecided about her return to Louisiana State University for her final eligibility year.

Reese received the Naismith National Player of the Week award on Monday following three games where she pulled down 15 rebounds. Reese shared her concerns about returning in response to an LSU post regarding her upcoming senior day against Kentucky.

“Should I stay, should I go? I don’t know,” she wrote on X.

Reese has her eyes set on the WNBA— the top five placement in the WNBA draft, to be exact. But, if she stays in school, she can capitalize on her earnings in NIL.

The “Bayou Barbie” has earned an estimated $1.7 million in endorsement deals for brands such as McDonald’s, Coach and Amazon. Currently, the highest salary in the league is around $240,000, earned by Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings.

In addition, in her Women’s Health interview, Reese reflected on how she manifested her success on a vision board in early 2023. At the beginning of the year, she envisioned pursuing a modeling career and six-figure earnings — and she achieved those goals.

“I had high hopes, and I manifested a lot of great things,” she told the publication about her vision board.

The Sporting News recently named Reese and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark Athlete of the Year — the first two women to win the award since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1988. As a result, Reese recalled how she and college basketball star Clark maintain respect for each other off the court.

“I love that we’re able to compete and still be cool after, regardless of the outside noise,” she said.

“People even say Magic [Johnson] and Larry Bird, that era [of basketball] and how it was. If that’s who we are, then okay, cool. … I think we’re both happy about what’s going on,” she added.

The 21-year-old admitted she was living an “adult” life after going to A-list parties. Fame is not without its limitations, opinions, and judgments. Reese is aware of her youth even though she leads a life more like an adult.

“I’m young, but I’m an adult,” she said. “I feel like I’ve outgrown being in a college atmosphere.”

Assuming Reese leaves LSU, Saturday’s senior day game between No. 9 LSU and Kentucky will be her final game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.