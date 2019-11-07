As Hurricane Milton makes its way to Florida, many in the area have asked, “Is My Publix Open?” on social media in hopes to prepare for the storm.

According to WESH 2, many locations of the grocery store in Central Florida are operating under abridged hours, with many closing down ahead of the hurricane.

Publix hours in these Florida counties

Publix stores in the following counties — Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach — are open normal hours on Wednesday and Thursday, the Miami Herald reported.

However, stores in Martin County, Flagler County, Collier County, Marion County, and most of the Central Florida area are closed on Wednesday, and expect to reopen on Thursday.

Hurricane Milton hours for Sedano’s, Walmart, Whole Foods and more

Sedano’s will be open normal hours for the rest of the week, expect for its Orlando locations, which close Wednesday with no reopen date yet determined. The same goes for Fresco y Mas — their Tampa, Deltona, Florida, and Lee County locations will be closed on Wednesday, with no news of a reopen date.

Over 200 Walmart locations in Florida have closed, barring Walmart Supercenter facilities in Bradenton, Florida, and the Tarpon Springs and Wesley Chapel areas. Walmart Neighborhood Markets Pinellas Park, Florida and Palm Harbor, Florida are also open, as well as several Supercenters and Markets in Central Florida.

Costco locations in the Tampa area and in Florida’s Naples, Estero and Fort Myers areas reopen on Thursday at 10 a.m, while those in South Orlando, East Orlando, Altamonte Springs, Clermont, Melbourne and Daytona Beach are open on Wednesday.

Whole Foods Market shoppers will have to wait until Thursday at 8 a.m. to go to its Orlando, Tampa and Sarasota area locations.