Where are the evacuation zones?

In addition to evacuations in the Tampa Bay area, other regions in Florida have also implemented shutdowns as Hurricane Milton approaches. CBS News reported that airports have canceled flights, and schools across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties have closed.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a stark warning to residents in the Tampa Bay area who might want to stay and ride out the storm.

“I can say this without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die,” she said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany and remained at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton. He also echoed Castor’s sentiments, urging everyone to evacuate.

“I’ve urged everyone, everyone currently located in Hurricane Milton’s path to listen to local officials and follow safety instructions,” Biden said. “If you’re under evacuation orders, you should evacuate now, now — you should have already evacuated. It’s a matter of life and death.”

Other parts of Florida have already taken necessary precautions ahead of Milton. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic has surged across the Georgia-Florida line as people travel into the state during evacuation periods.