Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified as it passed through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, prompting warnings for residents to prepare for potential flooding, strong winds and dangerous storm surges. Weather experts monitoring the storm’s path predict it could reach the central west coast Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday.
The story is very strong but got downgraded to Category 4
The Associated Press reported that Milton was downgraded to Category 4 on Wednesday morning, having maintained Category 5 status for most of Tuesday. The storm is expected to hit the Tampa Bay area, home to 3.3 million people, which has been spared from major hurricanes for more than 100 years.
Residents have been advised to evacuate the Tampa area as Milton moves toward that region. Following the impact of the deadly Hurricane Helene, which struck other parts of Florida nearly two weeks ago on Sept. 26, they are urged to act quickly. According to the National Hurricane Center, this storm is “expected to be a dangerous major hurricane” when it reaches the area.
What time is Hurricane Milton projected to make landfall?
CBS News reported that Milton has sustained a low-end Category 4 status, with winds at the lower end of the 130-156 mph range, and is expected to reach land near Sarasota, Florida, around 2 a.m. ET.
An update from the National Hurricane Center stated that Milton moved toward the Sarasota Bay area around 5 a.m. Thursday, with predictions indicating it could be a potential landing site for the storm, following earlier forecasts that suggested Tampa Bay would be the initial location where Milton would make landfall, per CBS News.
“Now is the time to rush to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings,” the National Hurricane Center said at 10:00 a.m. ET in an update on the website.
Where are the evacuation zones?
In addition to evacuations in the Tampa Bay area, other regions in Florida have also implemented shutdowns as Hurricane Milton approaches. CBS News reported that airports have canceled flights, and schools across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties have closed.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a stark warning to residents in the Tampa Bay area who might want to stay and ride out the storm.
“I can say this without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die,” she said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany and remained at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton. He also echoed Castor’s sentiments, urging everyone to evacuate.
“I’ve urged everyone, everyone currently located in Hurricane Milton’s path to listen to local officials and follow safety instructions,” Biden said. “If you’re under evacuation orders, you should evacuate now, now — you should have already evacuated. It’s a matter of life and death.”
Other parts of Florida have already taken necessary precautions ahead of Milton. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic has surged across the Georgia-Florida line as people travel into the state during evacuation periods.
What challenges are Florida residents encountering as they rush to evacuate before Hurricane Milton?
According to NPR, Milton is expected to hit the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night; residents are racing against time to find safer shelter before the storm arrives. Gov. Ron Desantis has issued state emergencies in 51 of the state’s 67 counties.
“There’s going to be impacts far beyond wherever the eye of the storm is,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “You should be executing your plan now. If you’re going to get out, get out now. You have time today. Time will be running out very shortly if you wait any longer.”
Additional updates are available on the National Hurricane Center website.