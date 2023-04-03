Zelle, a popular payment service, shut down its standalone app on Tuesday and will now operate exclusively through financial institutions.
While online rumors have run rampant that the service itself would no longer but, the service will still exist…only the app has been shut down.
Zelle is now offered exclusively through financial institutions
According to a news release, more than 150 million enrolled users rely on Zelle for various reasons, as it provides a quick and easy process to send and receive funds. The payment service was launched in 2017 with a standalone app since many banks and credit unions had not yet offered it to their customers.
Since then, over 2,200 financial institutions now offer Zelle. In 2024, millions of consumers and small businesses sent over $1 trillion, which broke a record for the most money ever sent by person-to-person payments in a single year, according to a February news release. Only 2% of consumers use the app, so the company has decided to phase out the mobile software and redirect customers to banks and credit unions.
Consumers will no longer be able to use the standalone app
“Over the next few months, we will be phasing out the ability to enroll and transact within the standalone app. As we do that, we are encouraging those who use the standalone app to instead start using Zelle through a participating bank or credit union,” the company said in the news release.
Here’s everything users with the Zelle standalone app need to know, including accessing their transaction history, how to switch to a financial institution, and whether those banks or credit unions offer the service.
What does this mean for consumers using the Zelle standalone app?
Consumers who used the Zelle standalone app had until March 2025 to enroll with a financial institution that supports the service. Transaction history is no longer accessible, but customer service is available for assistance.
Where can I enroll with a new financial institution?
Users can visit enroll.zellepay.com to check if their bank or credit union supports Zelle or to sign up with a participating institution.