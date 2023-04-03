Zelle is now offered exclusively through financial institutions

According to a news release, more than 150 million enrolled users rely on Zelle for various reasons, as it provides a quick and easy process to send and receive funds. The payment service was launched in 2017 with a standalone app since many banks and credit unions had not yet offered it to their customers.

Since then, over 2,200 financial institutions now offer Zelle. In 2024, millions of consumers and small businesses sent over $1 trillion, which broke a record for the most money ever sent by person-to-person payments in a single year, according to a February news release. Only 2% of consumers use the app, so the company has decided to phase out the mobile software and redirect customers to banks and credit unions.