After recently threatening former President Donald Trump and his campaign with a lawsuit over the unauthorized use of the late music icon’s song “Hold On, I’m Comin'” at his rallies, the family of Isaac Hayes is demanding millions of dollars in a lawsuit.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, shared a copy of a copyright infringement notice on X, formerly Twitter. The post stated the family had filed a lawsuit against Trump for using the classic hit written by Hayes and singer-songwriter David Porter and performed by R&B duo Sam & Dave.
“We the family of @_isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing Donald Trump and his campaign for 134 counts copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold on, I’m Coming” at campaign rallies from 2022-2024,” according to a statement on the official Isaac Hayes X account.
The post also mentioned that the family has sought millions of dollars in “licensing fees” since Trump and his campaign have used the song.
“We demand the cessation of use, removal of all related videos, a public disclaimer, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024. Failure to comply will result in further legal action,” the post reads.
Hayes and Porter originally wrote “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” which was recorded by Sam & Dave and released on the Stax label in 1966. The song peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard reported.
Hayes died on Aug. 10, 2008, at age 65.
On Saturday, Hayes III shared a post on his Instagram account condemning Trump for using his father’s music and criticizing his past remarks on race and women.
“Donald Trump epitomizes a lack of integrity and class, not only through his continuous use of my father’s music without permission but also through his history of sexual abuse against women and his racist rhetoric,” the 49-year-old captioned his post. “This behavior will no longer be tolerated, and we will take swift action to put an end to it.”
He added, “We stand in solidarity with all musicians whose work has been co-opted without consent by divisive political campaigns. A musical performer’s art is a reflection of their soul, not a tool for promoting hatred or bigotry. It’s time for all artists to unite and demand respect for their creative legacies.”
Trump and his campaign have repeatedly used artists’ music without their permission at his rallies. Euro News reported that Bruce Springsteen, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Sinead O’Connor and Celine Dion are among the musicians who have demanded the Republican presidential nominee not use any of their music for political purposes.