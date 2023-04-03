According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, shared a copy of a copyright infringement notice on X, formerly Twitter. The post stated the family had filed a lawsuit against Trump for using the classic hit written by Hayes and singer-songwriter David Porter and performed by R&B duo Sam & Dave.

“We the family of @_isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing Donald Trump and his campaign for 134 counts copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold on, I’m Coming” at campaign rallies from 2022-2024,” according to a statement on the official Isaac Hayes X account.