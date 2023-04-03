Popular streamer and internet personality IShowSpeed became the mayor of Lima, Peru for an hour during a visit to the city as part of his tour of South America. The 20-year-old met with Lima’s mayor Rafael López Aliaga at the municipal building.
Speed was presented with a decree to make him mayor of Lima for one hour, but he successfully negotiated for two, according to Complex. The streamer was seen doing a backflip as part of his mayoral speech in front of hundreds of fans who came to see him.
IShowSpeed has been named the official Mayor of Lima for one hour by Rafael López Aliaga, the Mayor of Lima, who presented him with an award and an official honor document 🤯🇵🇪pic.twitter.com/wGDNbWOPpF
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 28, 2025
IShowSpeed walks out to over 10,000 people chanting his name in Lima, Peru as he announces he is the Mayor
“I am now the Mayor of Peru” 🇵🇪
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 28, 2025
In early January, Speed announced an IRL Tour in South America, which includes stops in Chile, Peru, Guatemala, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, Panama, Colombia and Argentina. His visits are all streamed and available to watch on his online platforms.
While in Lima, the streamer was seen trying various Peruvian foods and dishes during his visit like ceviche, fried cuy, salchipapa, Inca Kola soda and “King Kong” dessert.
View this post on Instagram
Speed tried Ceviche for the first time in Peru 🇵🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/nXpf2stA9j
— BagBoy (@BagBoyClpz) January 28, 2025
🚨| WATCH: Speed just tried Peruvian Salchipapa! 🇵🇪
Speed gave it a 9.5/10! 🎉
Speed acaba de probar la Salchipapa peruana! 🇵🇪
Speed le dio un 9.5/10! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cmZPRT9Mt9
— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 28, 2025
In 2024, the streamer made similar visits in several European and Southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia. Speed broke a viewership record while in Thailand, according to Complex. Speed will continue touring the world in 2025, in regions of Africa, Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia.
“We are going to probably be in Africa for like a month,” he said, according to Dexerto. “A full month. Because Africa is so big, we have to travel. It’s going to be a lot. I can’t wait for that though. We can’t wait for that. Africa is going to be lit.”