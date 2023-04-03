In 2024, the streamer made similar visits in several European and Southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia. Speed broke a viewership record while in Thailand, according to Complex. Speed will continue touring the world in 2025, in regions of Africa, Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia.

“We are going to probably be in Africa for like a month,” he said, according to Dexerto. “A full month. Because Africa is so big, we have to travel. It’s going to be a lot. I can’t wait for that though. We can’t wait for that. Africa is going to be lit.”