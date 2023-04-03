J. Cole breaks his silence, revealing why he backed out of the Kendrick Lamar rap battle while addressing Drake in his new song “Port Antonio.”
On Wednesday, the North Carolina rapper surprised fans with a new song shared on YouTube. The melody features a distinct Cole sound, starting with reflections on his upbringing and journey before addressing his friends in what could have been a three-way beef between them.
J. Cole responds to those who doubted his rap skills after he bowed out of the rap battle
“Y’all n***as ain’t stoppin’ me,“ Cole said in the chorus as he transitioned into the second verse, responding to everyone questioning his rap skills.
“In this game, where all you’ve got is your name/ Like Durk, I’m smirkin’ at n***as tryna besmirch mine,“ the 40-year-old rapped in the five-minute track.
His remarks come more than six months after he released “7 Minute Drill“ in response to Lamar’s verse in “Like That.” Blavity reported that he had mentioned waving the white flag on stage during his annual Dreamville festival in April.
“I pulled the plug because I’ve seen where that was ’bout to go/ They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make theypockets grow/ They see this fire in my pen and think I’m dodging smoke/ I wouldn’t have lost a battle, dawg, I would’ve lost a bro/ I would’ve gained a foe, and all for what? Just to attain mo’/ Props from strangers who don’t know what I been aimin’ for?“ he rapped.
J. Cole discussed “preserving legacies” and gave a shoutout to Drake
Later in the second verse, Cole reflected on the intense competition in the rap industry, acknowledging the desire for supremacy that led to Lamar and Drake’s feud as they went back and forth over the summer. However, he still feels the repercussions of their rap battle after falling back from it.
“I understand the thirst of being first that made ’em both swing/ Protecting legacies, so lines got crossed, perhaps regrettably/ My friends went to war, I walked away with all they blood on me/ Now some will discredit me, try wipe away my pedigree/ But please, find a n***a out that’s rappin’ this incredibly, uh/ My dawg texted me, I’ll share the words he said to me/ “If you refuse to shoot the gun, don’t mean the gun ain’t deadly,“ Cole rapped.
Cole also gave a shoutout to Drake, expressing gratitude for the support he has provided throughout his career.
“Ayy, Drake, you’ll always be my n***a. I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n***a. F**k all the narratives.“
Drake responds
After releasing the new track, Cole shared it on Instagram. The Canadian rapper appeared to appreciate Cole’s message, hitting the double-tap button on the post.
