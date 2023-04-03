J. Cole discussed “preserving legacies” and gave a shoutout to Drake

Later in the second verse, Cole reflected on the intense competition in the rap industry, acknowledging the desire for supremacy that led to Lamar and Drake’s feud as they went back and forth over the summer. However, he still feels the repercussions of their rap battle after falling back from it.

“I understand the thirst of being first that made ’em both swing/ Protecting legacies, so lines got crossed, perhaps regrettably/ My friends went to war, I walked away with all they blood on me/ Now some will discredit me, try wipe away my pedigree/ But please, find a n***a out that’s rappin’ this incredibly, uh/ My dawg texted me, I’ll share the words he said to me/ “If you refuse to shoot the gun, don’t mean the gun ain’t deadly,“ Cole rapped.

Cole also gave a shoutout to Drake, expressing gratitude for the support he has provided throughout his career.

“Ayy, Drake, you’ll always be my n***a. I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n***a. F**k all the narratives.“