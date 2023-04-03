The family of Jabari Latrell Peoples, an 18-year-old who was fatally shot by law enforcement in Alabama on Monday, is demanding justice after saying he was unarmed.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. on Monday at the Homewood Soccer Park in Aliceville, Alabama. After being shot, Peoples was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to AL.com.

Sgt. Mark Trippe said a police officer was looking into a suspicious vehicle in the park when Peoples, who was inside the car, pulled a gun. The officer shot him in response, according to law enforcement. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation added that the officer was treated on the scene for injuries.

Jabari Latrell Peoples’ family is challenging what police say happened

The family is challenging this report and saying Peoples was shot despite being unarmed.

“They followed directions,” the family said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Jabari complied — and within seconds, he was taken to the ground and shot.”

“A witness was present. That person saw everything,” they added. “There was no weapon. There was no threat.”

The family also said that Peoples was left to die after being shot and received no help from the police officer.

“He was left to bleed out on the street,” the statement read.

Jabari Latrell Peoples’ autopsy was reportedly conducted without the family’s knowledge

The family said they weren’t contacted by law enforcement nor medical personnel following the incident. They heard the news from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office the following day at 10 a.m. They said Peoples’ body had already been transported and that an autopsy had been conducted without their knowledge or consent.

“We were denied the right to identify him. We were denied the right to be present,” the family said. “We were denied basic dignity.”

They are also demanding the release of the full police report, the officer’s identification, an independent investigation, as well as body cam and dash cam footage.

“We will pursue this case until the truth is fully exposed, and justice is served — not only for Jabari, but for every family who’s been forced to bury a loved one without answers,” they wrote. “Jabari was a college student. He had a family. He had a future. He was unarmed. He complied. And now he’s gone.”

“Say his name: Jabari Latrell Peoples. His life mattered. His death will not be ignored. And his story will not be rewritten,” the family added.