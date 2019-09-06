Nyjah Huston dazzled the crowd in Paris as he captured a bronze Olympic medal for Team USA in street skateboarding.

His teammate, Jagger Eaton, nabbed the silver medal. After a fierce battle in Monday’s final, Eaton and Huston finished behind Japan’s defending champion Yuto Horigome.

Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev via Getty Images

For Eaton, Monday’s medal was the second of his career. The 23-year-old earned bronze in Tokyo in 2021. Meanwhile, Huston, who is 29, took the first medal of his career.

“I feel like at that level, between first, second and third, you could have picked anybody to win,” Eaton told reporters on Monday, per People. “It just went Yuto’s way and that’s 100% fine. When you’re in a sport that’s not a race or not track or field, it’s really hard to guarantee a win. It’s really just about going out there, having a great day and leaving it all out there, and that’s what I feel like I did.”