American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts turned down a significant honor in his home state of Mississippi.

Ahead of his August performance in Laurel, Mississippi, it was announced that the singer, who won the competition singing show in May, would receive a key to the city. However, some residents were enraged. Here’s what they said and how Roberts responded.

Laurel locals threaten to bring guns to Roberts’ August performance

Ahead of Roberts’ Aug. 2 performance in Laurel, Drake Paige, a local club promoter, shared on Facebook on Friday that Mayor Johnny Magee permitted him to offer Roberts a key to the city at the event.

The post received many negative comments and threats toward Roberts, with some saying they would bring firearms to Roberts’ concert.

“He ain’t from laurel. That ain’t fair now,” one tamer comment read.

Roberts addressed the comments and threats in a Facebook Live, during which he said he wasn’t interested in the honor.

“I did not ask for a key to the city,” Roberts said. “Y’all should get it and give it to them, somebody that’s deserving, I guess. … You know, been working in the community for years. But I don’t want it.”

Roberts thanked Magee for the honor, but reiterated he didn’t want a key to the city.

“But, respectfully, keep it,” he said.

The singer said he still plans on performing in the city.

Roberts received a key to Atmore, Alabama, in June

Following a June show in Atmore, Alabama, Roberts and his daughters were presented with a key to the city. The singer happily accepted and posted on Instagram that Atmore “made us feel like we were at home.”

“Wow, today Atmore, Alabama gave the girls and I a key to the city and embraced us and made us feel like we were at home 😭. Thank y’all for loving on my babies and accepting me just the way I am,” he captioned his post.