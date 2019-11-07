American Idol has cut the competition down to its Top 5 singers.

The singing competition show’s latest episode for Season 23 saw contestant take on two performances to earn their spot in the Top 5. It was an emotional and nostalgic night that left two singers’ dreams crushed.

Slater Nalley flubs lyrics during the Disney tribute

Disney fans were in for a treat during the Sunday episode, which saw the return of the singing competition show’s beloved Disney Night, which is a two-episode affair this season, according to USA Today.

Lin-Manuel Miranda kicked off the first part of Disney Night by helping the Top 7 contestants find the right song for them from a Disney or Pixar film. Some performances were more successful than others.

According to TV Insider, Slater Nalley had a hard time with “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” from The Lion King. He forgot the song’s opening lyrics but finished strong and was praised by the judges.

“You’ve done what we’ve all done. Right before you gotta sing, you go blank,” country star and Idol judge Luke Bryan told Nalley.

Thunderstorm Artis sings an original song to his wife

The second half of the episode featured contestants singing songs to celebrate Mother’s Day. Each performance was a tearjerker, but Thunderstorm Artis’ performance of an original song for his wife, Faith, was especially emotional. Artis performed “Out of the Blue” to Faith, who stood in the crowd next to their older son as she held their younger son. Faith, like the majority of the audience, looked like she was tearing up during the performance.

“I’ve never been more depressed to be single than in this moment,” host Ryan Seacrest joked after reciting some of the song’s lyrics.

Nalley, Artis, and more make the Top 5

Two singers were given the boot after the performances: Mattie Pruitt, the show’s youngest competitor, and Gabby Samone.

Top 5 of American Idol Season 23

Here’s this season’s American Idol Top 5: