The first trailer has been released for Back in Action, the upcoming Netflix action film starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, which marks the latter’s return to acting. It also reunites the two actors for the first time in 10 years.

Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson also star in the film.

Seth Gordon is the director, and he wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien.

What is ‘Back in Action’ about?

Here’s the logline: Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Back in May at Netflix’s Upfronts presentation in New York, Foxx spoke about working with Diaz again. He told the audience, “A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life — and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again. We all know there’s just something about her…”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off,” added Diaz.

The film is produced by Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for Chernin Entertainment; Beau Bauman for Good One Productions; Seth Gordon for Exhibit A

Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Brendan O’Brien, Tim Lewis executive produce the pic.

When does ‘Back in Action’ premiere?

The film hits Netflix on Jan. 17, 2025.

