According to an arrest report from Dec. 16, 35-year-old Kevin Barnes was seen on surveillance camera while attacking Geffrard. The cellmate is accused of placing Geffard in a chokehold for two minutes, then repeatedly stomping on his head and torso while he lay unconscious and bleeding. A deputy arrived 20 minutes after the attack and removed Barnes from the cell. Geffrard was pronounced dead on Dec. 31 at Broward General Hospital.

Geffrard’s family and representatives issued a letter to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, asking him to release all the footage of the assault. Loved ones are also demanding to know why the staff was so slow to respond to the attack. In a statement to WPLG, Tony’s office said they have opened an investigation and four staff members are “currently on administrative investigative leave with pay.”